Disbarment case filed vs 5 individuals over ‘honey trap’ plot vs Recto

Executive Secretary Ralph Recto. — Photo by Niño Jesus Orbeta/INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has filed a consolidated disbarment case against ex-Negros Oriental Rep. Jacindo “Jing” Paras and four lawyers from the Rondain and Mendiola law firm over their alleged involvement in a “honey trap” scheme targeting Executive Secretary Ralph Recto.

The NBI identified the other lawyers besides Paras: Josemilio Manuel Apostol, Patrick Criaga, Orlando Mendiola, and Ruy Rondain. The four fabricated a “script” and false statements against Recto, according to the agency.

The NBI’s National Capital Region (NCR) unit arrived at the Supreme Court around 11:30 a.m. on Sept. 11 to file the disbarment case.

READ: DOJ evaluating qualified human trafficking raps vs Rep. Leviste, 6 others

‘Fabrications of charges’

Sought for comment, Paras said in a Viber message to the Inquirer that the disbarment case is “part of oppression and harassment” by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s administration.

“Typical of the Makoy Jr. Government. We just have to defend ourselves from these fabrications of charges against us,” he said.

Mendiola and Rondain were also reached for comment but had yet to respond as of press time.

Before the disbarment case, the NBI on Sept. 4 filed before the Department of Justice (DOJ) a “qualified human trafficking” complaint against the aforementioned respondents as well as Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste. Also charged was a talent manager identified as Alias Ken.

The DOJ, in a press briefing on Thursday, said it is evaluating the complaint.

The NBI began its investigation into the supposed “honey trap” plot against Recto following Alias Ken’s submission of an affidavit after he was arrested on July 28 over a human trafficking case.

‘Character assassination’

Ken said earlier he met Paras and the other lawyers in a restaurant in July to supposedly plan a “character assassination” scheme, in which four of his female artists would issue fabricated statements claiming Recto forced them to use illegal drugs and have sex with him.

The lawyers allegedly introduced themselves as representatives of Leviste, whom the talent manager implicated as the alleged financier in the supposed modus. All its alleged participants have earlier denied the allegations. /das

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