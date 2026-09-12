SM Seaside City Cebu serves up erveryday favorites and flavorful experiences with The Everyday Dining Club

Good food is always worth celebrating, and this September, SM Seaside City Cebu invites everyone to max out their everyday dining moments at The Everyday Dining Club, a month-long food experience at the Mountain Wing Atrium from September 4 to 30, 2026, as part of the SM Food Festival 2026.

From familiar favorites to new cravings waiting to be discovered, The Everyday Dining Club is an invitation to make every meal, merienda, hangout, and weekend count at your most loved SM Seaside.

Bringing together a mix of food merchants, live music, creative activities, and playful mall-wide experiences, The Everyday Dining Club transforms the Mountain Wing Atrium into a go-to destination for discovering new flavors, sharing good food, and making ordinary days a little more memorable.

Those looking for something good to eat can choose from a mix of sweet treats, savory bites, drinks, and more from PLWN Chocolate, Jiro Sushi, Coffyy, Graze & Botts by Y&S, Siomai Zone, Say Cheese, Cultur’d Greek Yogurt, Rafael’s, Crumb Club & Co., Lila & Sweets, Porky Chicks, and The Swirl Shop. With plenty of options to choose from, The Everyday Dining Club gives everyone more reasons to drop by, grab a bite, and enjoy a little food trip at SM Seaside.

Photo courtesy of SM Seaside Cebu

And there’s more to look forward to throughout the month, with a lineup of activities that brings together good food, music, creativity, and a little bit of fun. The weekends begin with Acoustic Weekends, happening on September 4–6 and 11–13 from 5 PM to 7 PM at the Mountain Wing Atrium. Guests can enjoy live acoustic performances while grabbing their favorite bites and spending a laid-back weekend.

On September 12 at 3 PM, sandwich lovers can look forward to the Little Sandwich Club by Shined Cebu, bringing together a fun and flavorful experience centered on one of everyone’s favorite comfort foods.

Photo courtesy of SM Seaside Cebu

For those who enjoy food with a creative twist, Sip, Savor, and Scribble by It’s a Journal Date takes place on September 13 at 1 PM. Guests can enjoy their favorite drinks and treats while getting creative through a journaling-inspired activity.

Adding an element of surprise to the month-long celebration is the Mystery Meal Hunt, happening on September 13, 19, 20, 27, and 28 around the mall. Guests can keep their eyes peeled and join the hunt for a fun way to discover food finds and experiences throughout SM Seaside.

Photo courtesy of SM Seaside Cebu

As one of Cebu’s favorite destinations for dining, shopping, entertainment, and leisure, SM Seaside City Cebu continues to bring together experiences that give guests more reasons to spend time, discover, and connect.

From familiar favorites to new cravings waiting to be discovered, The Everyday Dining Club is an invitation to make every meal, merienda, hangout, and weekend count at your most loved SM Seaside.