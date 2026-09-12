Lady Gaga welcomes first baby with fiance Michael Polansky

US singer-songwriter and actor Lady Gaga poses on the red carpet with her Fiance Michael Polansky upon arrival to attend the the UK premiere of “Joker: Folie À Deux”, in central London, on September 25, 2024. Pop superstar Lady Gaga welcomed her first child with fiance Michael Polansky, US media reported on September 11. | Photo by BENJAMIN CREMEL / AFP

Pop star Lady Gaga has welcomed her first child with her fiance, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, US media reported Friday.

The 40-year-old singer, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, began dating Polansky in 2020. The couple got engaged in 2024.

A source confirmed news of the child’s birth to Page Six and People, but no additional details about the baby, including its name, sex or date of birth, were immediately available.

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The musician affectionately referred to as “Mother Monster” by her fans has spoken in recent years about her desire to have a child.

She wrapped up her most recent world tour, the Mayhem Ball, in April, and her latest album “Mayhem” garnered multiple Grammy nominations, winning the award for “Best Pop Vocal Album” earlier this year.