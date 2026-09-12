Metro Cebu air quality falls to ‘Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups’

A view of Metro Cebu on Wednesday, September 2, as haze continues to blanket parts of the area amid deteriorating air quality. | Screengrabbed from Joel Garganera FB

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Metro Cebu’s air quality deteriorated to the “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups” classification on Saturday, September 12, according to the Environmental Management Bureau Region VII (EMB-7).

The Metro Cebu monitoring station in Talisay City recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 146 as of 11 a.m. Saturday, with the same reading recorded in EMB-7’s 7 a.m. update.

The latest reading marked a deterioration from Friday, when Metro Cebu remained under the “Fair” classification throughout the monitoring updates. The AQI was recorded at 87 at 7 a.m., 91 at 11 a.m., and 97 at 4 p.m. on Friday.

EMB-7 continues to monitor local ambient air quality to assess the presence, extent, and potential health impacts of the reported haze across the region.

Sensitive groups urged to take extra care

With Metro Cebu’s air quality now classified as “Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups,” EMB-7 advised vulnerable groups to take extra care amid the current air quality conditions.

These include children, older adults, and pregnant individuals.

People with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, are advised to limit outdoor exertion.

Why Metro Cebu’s air quality fluctuates

EMB-7 air quality monitoring specialist Engr. Arthur Niño Calupig said changes in wind speed and direction can affect how much pollution from forest fires in Indonesia reaches Metro Cebu.

Strong winds can temporarily carry pollutants away from Central Visayas, while prevailing southwest winds can transport them toward the Philippines, causing particulate concentrations to rise again.

Cooler periods from midnight to early morning may also contribute to higher concentrations as pollutants remain suspended in the air.

However, Calupig stressed that wind conditions alone do not determine Metro Cebu’s air quality. The actual concentration of pollutants reaching EMB-7’s monitoring stations also affects the recorded AQI.

Because these conditions can change, EMB-7 said it cannot provide a specific forecast of how severe Metro Cebu’s air quality will be in the coming days.

The bureau continues to encourage the public to stay informed and regularly check the latest official air-quality readings and advisories as monitoring of the reported haze continues.///

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