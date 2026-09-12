Cesafi Season 26: CIT-U buzzer-beater sees Ozamis rookie bask in euphoria

Axyl James Casas. | The Technologian photo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — One of the biggest highlights of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 men’s basketball tournament came on September 8, when the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats erased a 26-point deficit to stun the University of the Philippines Cebu Fighting Maroons, 71-70.

The game will be remembered for a long time, particularly because of the desperation halfcourt shot that completed one of the most stunning comebacks in recent Cesafi basketball history.

The player who will likely be remembered most is Ozamiz native Axyl James Casas, the rookie who launched the game-winning three-pointer at the buzzer to lift the Wildcats to victory.

READ: Cesafi Season 2026: Five-peat champion SHS-AdC opens title bid vs. UV

In an interview with CDN Digital, Casas admitted he is still in disbelief that he made the shot that gave CIT-U one of its most dramatic wins in recent years.

The 22-year-old Casas, a Bachelor of Science in Hospitality Management student at CIT-U, said he never imagined he would hit a buzzer-beater from halfcourt to win a game.

Rapid thinking

“Ang naa sa sulod sa akong huna-huna ato nga time kay ang itira na lang gyud kay wala na oras nabilin,” said Casas.

(What was on my mind at the time was just to throw the ball because there was no more time.)

“Wala ko ga expect nga mo sulod to kay layo na kaayo to tiraha. But thanks to God na-shot and nakuha namo ang kadaugan.”

(I did not expect the ball to come through because I threw it from afar. But thanks to God, it went through and we secured the victory.)

READ: Cesafi season 26: UC goes 2-0 with win over USC

Hail Mary 3-pointer

Casas finished with 10 points, shooting 3-of-6 from beyond the arc, including his game-winning Hail Mary three. He also grabbed four rebounds in 13 minutes of action.

Now that the significance of his game-winning shot has begun to sink in, Casas said he is happy and motivated to contribute more to the Wildcats’ promising season.

CIT-U’s roster features a majority of Mindanaoan players, including Casas and several members of the Mythical Five of the Davao Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (DASAFI), the Mindanao league’s counterpart to Cesafi.

“Syempre wala ko katuo nga na-shot to pero happy kaayo ko nga nakuha namo ang kadaugan,” Casas said.

(Of course I can’t believe it sank but I am so glad we won.)

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