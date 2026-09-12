Cebu’s Gesta loses in California by majority decision

Mercito Gesta (right) and Jorge de Jesus during the weigh-in. | ProBox TV photo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines— Former world title challenger Mercito “No Mercy” Gesta of Cebu fell short in his much-anticipated comeback.

Gesta, a native of Mandaue City who is now based in San Diego, California, United States absorbed a majority decision loss to the younger American Jorge de Jesus in the undercard of ProBox TV’s fight card held in Oceanside California on September 11 (Sept. 12 Manila Time).

Many expected de Jesus to knockout the aging Gesta who is now 38-years-old and was last seen in action in 2023 where he lost to William Segura of Mexico by a knockout in California still.

Gesta had one judge scoring a draw at 95-all, while two favored de Jesus at 98-92 and 99-91, after 10 rounds, losing an opponent who is 14 years younger than him.

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Hints of old form

Despite the defeat, Gesta showcased some flashbacks of his old form. He gave de Jesus a tough win. In the early rounds, Gesta pressed forward, pressuring de Jesus with jabs and occasional power punches, while de Jesus calculated his every move with precision punches and gradually took control of the fight’s pace.

Gesta holds 34 wins, 17 knockouts and now with five losses three draws.

Meanwhile, de Jesus improved to 14 wins with 10 knockouts and two defeats.

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The defeat served as Gesta’s second straight following his 2023 loss to Segura. The last six years for Gesta has been rough, winning two out of the five fights he had since 2019.

He was able to rack up back-to-back wins in 2022 to 2023 against Joel Diaz Jr. and Joseph Diaz all in the United States, but went on to lose to Segura in 2023, forcing him to hang his gloves temporarily for three years.

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