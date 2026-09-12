Bohol boxing outfit aims to turn island into PH’s next boxing mecca

Boholano boxing promoter and lawyer Floriezyl Echavez Podot (left) and IBF president Daryl Peoples (right) | PMI Bohol Boxing Stable photo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — A boxing promotion based in Tagbilaran, Bohol, is dreaming big and beyond the usual.

The PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions brought in international boxing officials arriving in Bohol, regional titles on the line, and a world title eliminator headlining its biggest fight card, yet it’s quietly laying the groundwork for something much bigger, which is turning the island province into the new mecca of Philippine boxing.

Kumong Bol-Anon 26

The stage is set for “Kumong Bol-Anon 26” tonight at the Bohol Wisdom School in Tagbilaran City, where Boholano pride meets international boxing in a historic fight card featuring three regional titles sanctioned by the International Boxing Federation (IBF), including a world title eliminator between two of the top contenders in the light flyweight division.

READ: Magsayo, Cortes lock horns in Zuffa Boxing main card opener

For a province better known for its tourism industry than professional boxing, it is a significant step forward.

And PMI Bohol Boxing Promotions chief Floriezyl Echavez Podot believes it is only the beginning.

PMI Boxing Promotions

The promotion has shown that it can bring some of boxing’s biggest names and officials to Bohol, with IBF President Daryl Peoples and veteran international referee Tony Weeks among those in town for the event.

For Podot, their presence proves Bohol can stage international-caliber events once only known during the golden era of ALA Boxing Promotions in Cebu.

At its peak, ALA Boxing Promotions transformed Cebu into one of the country’s major boxing hubs, regularly staging world-class fights and producing Filipino contenders who eventually fought for world titles.

Podot is making the same blueprint in his hometown.

“We are ready to promote. It’s up to the boxers. If they have good records, then we would submit it to the sanctioning bodies,” Podot said.

“For the logistics, we have the logistics here in Bohol, and then, of course, we have been coordinating with the IBF with regard to the approval.”

The Bohol boxing outfit has also been working behind the scenes to establish the necessary relationships to bring bigger fights to the province.

Podot said negotiations and meetings during the IBF Convention in Vietnam were part of their effort to understand what it takes to consistently stage major international bouts in Bohol. One of the fruits of that meeting is now happening with the “Kumong Bol-Anon 26”

“We had the negotiations and meetings during the convention in Vietnam to see how we really can put up fights like this in Bohol,” he said.

Missing piece: A capable venue

The biggest piece missing from Bohol’s boxing infrastructure, however, is a suitable indoor venue.

The province currently has no major indoor sports arena or convention center that can host large-scale boxing events. The Carlos P. Garcia Sports Complex in Tagbilaran City remains one of the principal venues available, but its outdoor setup limits the kind of events the promotion can stage.

For Podot, a bigger venue could unlock Bohol’s full potential.

“It wasn’t that difficult for us to bring international fights like this, but the only issue that we have now is the venue capable of having big fights,” he said.

“But anyway, our LGU has promised us that by 2028, they will open the big dome and, of course, the convention center in Panglao. Hopefully, we can have that.”

“That’s the only major issue in promoting bigger fights in Bohol. We have no problems in other aspects. The boxers are ready, the officials are ready, and we are also ready.”

IBF’s eyes on Bohol boxing scene

The vision has also caught the attention of the IBF.

Peoples believes a promotion willing to invest in fighters and commit to staging major events on a long-term basis is exactly the kind of partner the sanctioning body wants.

“I can’t overemphasize, but PMI, these guys are very good at what they do. They’re developing a bunch of fighters, and I’m happy that there’s a boxing promotion that makes this all a reality,” Peoples said.

PMI Bohol’s ambitions extend beyond regional championships and title eliminators.

Podot revealed that the promotion has already attempted to bring a world championship fight to Bohol.

READ: PMI Bohol brings boxing action to Loon for ‘Kumong Bol-Anon 26’ opener

During the IBF Convention in Vietnam, PMI Bohol offered to stage an IBF world title fight featuring its prized fighter, Regie “Filipino Phenom” Suganob, against reigning champion Thanongsak Simsri of Thailand.

Simsri, however, was not interested in making his title defense in Bohol at this point.

But Podot said the idea remains firmly on the table.

“He is the champion. He has the option to fight where he wants,” Podot said. “The idea of bringing the first world title bout in Bohol is still there. So we are going to do it.”

“The chances are favorable to us, and we are going to do it.”

It is an ambitious promise, but one that PMI Bohol believes it can fulfill.

And if the planned big dome and convention center become reality by 2028, the promotion could finally have the venue it needs to match its ambitions.

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