Ridon dares Sara Duterte to attend Monday’s impeachment trial

Photo from Inday Sara Duterte Facebook page.

MANILA, Philippines — House prosecutor and Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon challenged Vice President Sara Duterte on Saturday to personally attend her Senate impeachment trial on Monday, September 14, to face complaints regarding her unexplained wealth.

“This is a challenge to the Vice President: Magpakita po kayo sa Lunes (Please show up on Monday),” Ridon said during the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City.

His pronouncement came after Duterte claimed that the impeachment complaint against her was filed without evidence.

READ: Impeachment trial: Prosecution wants VP Sara on stand

However, for Ridon, the House prosecution had already completed its presentation of evidence on grave threats under Article IV and the alleged misuse of confidential funds under Article I.

They are now prepared to proceed with Article II, which accuses Duterte for her alleged unexplained wealth, failure to truthfully disclose assets in Statements of Assets, Liabilities and Net Worth from 2022 to 2024, and failure to divest and willful continued business interests.

“Kung nagpapakita po ’yung Pangalawang Pangulo doon po sa paglilitis, makikita po niya na nakumpleto na po ng prosecution ’yun pong dalawang magkakahiwalay na sets of evidence para po sa grave threats, para po sa confidential funds misuse,” he stressed.

(If the Vice President were to appear at the trial, she would see that the prosecution has already completed the two separate sets of evidence—one for grave threats and the other for the misuse of confidential funds.)

Lead House prosecutors Ridon and Akbayan Rep. Jose Manuel “Chel” Diokno will begin presenting their evidence, including the subpoenaed bank and tax records involving Duterte, her husband, lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio, and their companies on Monday.

READ: Ridon, Diokno to present evidence on alleged Duterte unexplained wealth on Monda’y impeachment trial

Impeachment trial

The solon, moreover, said Duterte had no reason to not attend her impeachment trial, after she was able to personally appear before her arraignment at the Quezon City Regional Trial Court (RTC) on Friday for three counts of grave threats charged against her.

“Kung nakapagpakita po kayo dito po sa grave threats proceedings sa Quezon City RTC, wala kayong dahilan na hindi magpakita sa Lunes,” he expressed.

(If you were able to appear here for the grave threats proceedings at the Quezon City RTC, you have no reason not to appear on Monday.)

Ridon also slammed Duterte’s remarks, accusing Congress of using the impeachment proceedings to gather evidence against her, as well as the 1987 Philippine Constitution to remove her from office.

“Hindi totoo na meron na pagkakalap lamang ng ebidensya sa usapin pamamagitan ng Kongreso. Hindi din totoo na talagang binababoy ang Konstitusyon dito sa usapin na ito,” he stressed.

(It is not true that the proceedings in Congress are merely about gathering evidence. It is also not true that the Constitution is being desecrated in this matter.)

READ: Ex-CJ Davide, 2 other ex-CJs to weigh in on VP Sara impeachment trial vote threshold

He explained that the bank documents of Duterte as well as the tax records of both her and her husband were obtained from the Bureau of Internal Revenue.

While the evidence presented during the House committees on Justice, Good Government and Public Accountability hearings are also being used in the trial.

“Ang sinusunod na proseso dito sa impeachment proceedings ay yung mismong provisions ng 1987 Constitution. She is being made to answer on the basis of impeachable offenses defined under the Constitution itself. So, walang batayan para sabihin na ang ating 1987 Constitution ay binababoy lamang ng mga kalahok dito sa kanyang paglilitis,” he explained.

(The process being followed in these impeachment proceedings is based on the actual provisions of the 1987 Constitution. She is being made to answer for impeachable offenses defined within the Constitution itself. Therefore, there is no basis to claim that the 1987 Constitution is being debased by the participants in her trial.)

The vice president made the comments outside the Quezon City RTC, where her supporters gathered to stage public demonstrations and a peaceful prayer vigil. /mr/gsg

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP