Cesafi Season 26: Magis Eagles outlast Baby Lancers in season opener

A highlight of Sacred Heart School – Ateneo de Cebu’s game against the University of the Visayas Baby Lancers. | Cesafi photo

TAGBILARAN CITY, Philippines — The five-peat defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles opened their title-retention campaign with a hard-fought 61-56 victory over the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 26 high school basketball tournament at the Cebu Coliseum.

Seeking a sixth straight title, the Magis Eagles were immediately tested by a tough and gritty Baby Lancers squad now coached by veteran mentor Raymond Mercader.

But SHS-AdC’s championship pedigree was on full display as the defending champions weathered UV’s challenge.

Gilas Pilipinas Youth selection and SHS-AdC’s new main big man Jibson Gaviola led the Magis Eagles with 14 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

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Last season’s MVP and fellow Gilas Pilipinas Youth cager Lian Kent Basa added 11 points, five rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block.

Johnrey Recio and Jacob Javelosa chipped in 10 points apiece for the Magis Eagles.

Kirbey Borbon paced UV with a game-high 18 points, along with three rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block.

Dominant performance

The Magis Eagles dominated inside, outscoring UV, 42-30, in the paint. The Baby Lancers, however, had the edge in bench production, 36-24.

UV refused to let the defending champions pull away, preventing SHS-AdC from building a double-digit lead. The Baby Lancers also forced seven lead changes and three ties in a game many expected to be a lopsided season-opening victory for the defending champions.

In the other game, the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue (UCLM) Junior Webmasters dominated the Benedicto College (BC) Baby Cheetahs, 69-43, behind a 22-point eruption from Klent Ovillo.

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Ovillo made an impressive Cesafi debut, shooting 9-of-12 from the field while adding five rebounds, two steals and one assist. Carl Torreon contributed 15 points as UCLM improved to 2-0, while handing the Baby Cheetahs their second straight loss to open the season.

Axel Joseph Oropisa and Andre Patino led BC with 16 and 12 points, respectively, in the losing effort.

UCLM established control early, taking a commanding 38-20 lead at halftime. The Junior Webmasters continued to pull away in the second half and led by as many as 28 points.

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