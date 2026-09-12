Sibonga farmer, 60, gunned down aboard motorbike to fiesta

The victim and his motorcycle in Sibonga, southeastern Cebu. | Contributed photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 60-year-old farmer was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding suspects in Purok 3, Barangay Can-aga, Sibonga, Cebu, on Friday afternoon, Sept. 11, 2026.

Police identified the victim as Domingo, a resident of Purok 5 in the same barangay.

According to the initial investigation by the Sibonga Municipal Police Station, the incident took place at around 1:10 p.m.

Domingo was riding his motorcycle from home to Barangay Cantularoy to attend a fiesta.

As he reached Purok 3, he was waylaid and shot multiple times by the unidentified gunmen, resulting in his death.

READ: Toledo father arrested after allegedly shooting son during argument

Responding police personnel arrived at the crime scene shortly after, around 1:30 p.m.

The victim’s 40-year-old child recalled being at a deep well near the barangay road—approximately two kilometers from their residence—bathing when the incident occurred.

Riding in tandem

The witness spotted two men riding a white-and-black motorcycle, both wearing black jackets, jeans, and black sunglasses.

Just moments after the suspects passed, consecutive gunshots echoed from a few meters away.

Upon checking the area, the witness was met with the horrifying sight of Domingo lying lifeless in the middle of the road beside his motorcycle. The victim bore multiple gunshot wounds across his body.

Authorities are conducting a follow-up investigation to identify the suspects, track down their whereabouts, and determine the motive behind the fatal attack.

READ: Danao parade stabbing: Teenager, companions subject of manhunt

Police urge anyone with relevant information regarding the suspects or the incident to come forward to help bring justice to the victim and his grieving family.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP