Talisay fire leaves 42 families homeless, man hurt

The aftermath of the fire in Talisay City Saturday, Aept. 12, 2026. | Talisay City Fire Station photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines —A morning fire left 42 families homeless after it swept through Sitio Verde, Barangay San Isidro, Talisay City, on Saturday, September 12.

According to the Talisay City Fire Station, the blaze started around 8 a.m. at the residence of a certain Antonio Saberon.

The fire quickly escalated, reaching a 3rd alarm before firefighters managed to bring it under control around 9:02 a.m.

READ: Fire strikes Holy Family church in Mandaue City

Man sustains burns

Authorities reported that 37 houses were razed while five others sustained partial damage.

The incident left an estimated ₱1.3 million in property damage.

Meanwhile, a 41-year-old man sustained minor burns and was immediately given first aid and medical attention.

Investigators from the Bureau of Fire Protection are still conducting a probe to determine the exact cause of the fire.

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