PGH specialists examining Romualdez after hospital transfer

Philippine General Hospital in Manila. INQUIRER.net file photo, Marianne Bermudez

MANILA, Philippines—Following former House Speaker Martin Romualdez’ transfer from Cardinal Santos Medical Center, the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) on Saturday said it formed a team of specialists to conduct an examination on him.

PGH, in In a statement, said the team of doctors will conduct the needed medical examinations and diagnostic tests on the former speaker before submitting a comprehensive report to the Sandiganbayan by Sunday afternoon.

The hospital said: “Ito ang magiging batayan ng rekomendasyon ng PGH kung kinakailangan ang patuloy na pananatili ni Congressman Romualdez sa ospital.”

(This will be the basis of the PGH’s recommendation if the continued confinement of Congressman Romualdez in the hospital is necessary.)

The PGH assured that it will remain objective and professional in conducting its examination.

READ: Zaldy Co on months-long silence: Romualdez ‘will shoot me if I talk’

Confidentiality

It added that no medical information regarding Romualdez’s condition will be released, except for the report that will be submitted before the court, to protect the patient’s confidentiality.

The Sandiganbayan Third Division on Friday ordered the transfer of Romualdez from Cardinal Santos Medical Center to PGH in order to conduct an independent examination on the former speaker.

Romualdez had filed a manifestation requesting for his continued hospital confinement, after he was arrested at Cardinal Santos on Monday over charges of plunder.

READ: Romualdez rejects Co’s accusations: ‘My conscience remains clear’

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