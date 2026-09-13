Sara Duterte tagged as alleged mastermind of ‘confi scam’

The prosecution panel in the Vice President Sara Duterte impeachment trial. | INQUIRER PHOTO / NIÑO JESUS ORBETA

MANILA, Philippines — The House prosecution team on Friday accused Vice President Sara Duterte of being the alleged mastermind behind the misuse of P612.5 million in confidential funds of the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd), calling the alleged scheme a “confi scam.”

Prosecution team adviser and spokesperson Robert Ace Barbers made the allegation at a press conference, where he and fellow spokesperson Lanao del Sur Rep. Zia Alonto Adiong presented evidence to support Article I of Duterte‘s impeachment case.

“Isang modus na kailangang ilantad, isang pananagutan kailangang harapin at isang pangalang ibinibigay namin sa mga alegasyong ito. Ito ay ‘confi scam,’” Barbers said. (“It is a modus that must be exposed, an accountability that must be faced, and a name we are giving to these allegations. This is a ‘confi scam.’”)

READ: Impeachment trial: Prosecution skips 15 witnesses, wants VP Sara on stand

“At ang diumano’y mastermind ng operasyon nito ay walang iba kundi si Vice President Sara Duterte,” he added. (“And the alleged mastermind of this operation is none other than Vice President Sara Duterte.”)

The ₱612.5 million covered ₱500 million in confidential funds under the OVP and ₱112.5 million under DepEd.

READ: Ridon, Diokno to present VP Sara ‘unexplained wealth’ evidence on Monday

Barbers said the prosecution traced the movement of the funds through various offices, documents and personnel and found what it described as a recurring pattern that allegedly led back to Duterte.

“Iba-ibang ahensya pero iisa lang ang modus operandi,” Barbers said. (“Different agencies, but the same modus operandi.”)

“Sa pagsunod ng daloy ng pera, lahat ng umano’y maanomalyang daan hinggil sa confidential funds ay patungo sa pintuan ni VP Sara Duterte. Kumbaga, all roads lead to Sara Duterte,” he added. (“In following the flow of the money, all the alleged anomalous paths involving the confidential funds lead to the door of VP Sara Duterte. In other words, all roads lead to Sara Duterte.”)

Barbers said the prosecution was seeking to establish not only the identities of those who physically withdrew, carried or received the money but also who allegedly directed the operation.

“Huwag tayong tumigil sa nagbitbit ng bag. Sundan natin kung sino ang nag-utos,” he said. (“Let us not stop at the person who carried the bag. Let us follow who gave the orders.”)

“Sa isang scam, puwedeng ibang tao ang mag-withdraw. Ibang tao ang magdala ng bag at ibang tao ang maghanda ng paperless. Pero ang dapat matukoy ay ang scammer na nag-direkta ng operasyon.” (“In a scam, one person can make the withdrawal, another can carry the bag, and another can prepare the paperless documents. But what must be identified is the scammer who directed the operation.”)

Barbers said the prosecution’s evidence showed that cash withdrawn by special disbursing officers (SDOs) was turned over to security personnel, followed by disbursements and liquidation documents that were questioned during the impeachment trial.

For the OVP, then-SDO Gina Acosta testified that she encashed four ₱125-million checks and turned over the money to Col. Raymund Dante Lachica upon Duterte’s instruction.

The DepEd confidential funds were withdrawn through three ₱37.5-million checks encashed by SDO Edward Fajarda. The prosecution has linked the subsequent handling of the cash to Col. Dennis Nolasco.

Barbers said the prosecution was looking beyond those who physically handled the money.

“Sa kasong inilalatag ng prosecution, si Sara Duterte ang tinuturong utak ng operasyon,” he said. (“In the case being presented by the prosecution, Sara Duterte is being identified as the brains behind the operation.”)

“Isang modus, iisa ang boss. Si Sara Duterte umano ang utak ng operasyon.” (“One modus, one boss. Sara Duterte is allegedly the brains behind the operation.”)

Barbers stressed that the accusations are the prosecution’s allegations and that the Senate impeachment court will ultimately determine the case based on the evidence presented by both sides.

Duterte has denied the charges against her.

“Confidential ang operation, hindi dapat takasan ang pananagutan,” Barbers said. (“The operation was confidential, but accountability must not be evaded.”)

“Totoong pera ang inilabas, totoong sagot ang dapat marinig at ibalik sa taong-bayan.” (“Real money was released, and the public deserves real answers and for the money to be returned to the people.”)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP