Probe into Legarda, son a waste of prosecution resources – spox

Sen. Loren Legarda (left) and Batangas Rep. Leandro Legarda Leviste. | File photos

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Loren Legarda’s camp on Saturday described the investigations into her and her son, Batangas Rep. Leandro Leviste, over his solar power companies as a “waste of prosecution resources.”

“Ako, I see it as a waste of prosecution resources,” Lawyer Tony La Viña, Legarda’s spokesperson, said when asked in a DWIZ interview.

(“Me, I see it as a waste of prosecution resources,”)

READ: Loren Legarda flies to France via HK, seeks medical leave — Erwin Tulfo

A plunder and graft complaint against the two are under preliminary investigation at the Office of the Ombudsman in connection with P10.44-billion alleged irregularities involving Solar Para sa Bayan (SPBC) and Solar Philippines Power Project Holdings Inc., owned by Leviste while he was still a private citizen.

This also stems from the more than 30 service contracts in the government that Leviste won in 2013, which the Ombudsman said created a “monopoly” of solar energy projects.

READ: Cayetano, Legarda remain absent from VP Duterte impeachment trial

La Viña maintained that “no government money used, no government money was stolen,” as he previously explained that service contracts and franchises acquired by Leviste are not allotted government funds and only used private funds.

He further said that the fines of failed service contracts were paid by Leviste.

“Walang so-called 24 billion or 10 billion. Not a single document asking him to pay for that,” he added.

(There is no so-called 24 billion or 10 billion. Not a single document asking him to pay for that.)

The spokesman argued that Legarda did not help her son secure a solar franchise when she was Senate Committee on Finance as the votes were unanimous.

“Parang it’s absurd, ‘di ba, na just because you’re a senator and you have a son, automatically, ‘di ba, ginamit mo yung power mo para makuha ng anak niya yung mga franchisees or mga contracts,” he expressed.

(It seems absurd, doesn’t it? That just because you’re a senator and have a son, it’s automatically assumed you used your influence to secure franchises or contracts for him.)

He, however, admitted that 90% of Leviste’s renewable energy initiatives failed, while only 10% were delivered.

But he noted that the “most successful renewable energy project” of the administration was among the solon’s projects.

“That’s the nature of the business, ang sinasabi ko. Si Leandro is only one of several players in the business. But again, what Senator Legarda has nothing to do with that,” he maintained.

(That’s the nature of the business, is what I’m saying. Leandro is only one of several players in the business. But again, what Senator Legarda has nothing to do with that.)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP