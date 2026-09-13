Ridon says VP Sara’s husband relevant to unexplained wealth charge

Rep. Terry Ridon | File photo by Grig C. Montegrande | INQUIRER

MANILA, Philippines – House impeachment prosecutor and Bicol Saro party-list Rep. Terry Ridon said Saturday that Lawyer Manases “Mans” Carpio is relevant to the unexplained wealth charge against his wife, Vice President Sara Duterte, as his assets could also shed light on the couple’s wealth.

“Very relevant po ’yung asawa po ng Pangalawang Pangulo dahil, siyempre, basically kung ano po ’yung pag-aari ni Atty. Carpio ay pag-aari din po ng ating Pangalawang Pangulo,” Ridon said during the Saturday News Forum in Quezon City.

Ridon, who co-leads the prosecution of Article II with Akbayan Party-list Rep. Chel Diokno, said questioning Carpio could help determine the full extent of the couple’s properties, wealth and business interests.

READ: VP Sara wealth case: House prosecution readies evidence, witnesses

“So I think very relevant po ’yung mga pagtatanong patungkol doon sa mga actual na extent ng kanilang mga ari-arian, ’yun pong actual na extent ng kanilang mga kayamanan at kanilang mga kumpanya,” he said.

Ridon said the prosecution is therefore keeping open the option of calling Carpio as a hostile witness as it begins presenting evidence on the unexplained wealth charge Monday.

READ: Diokno: Sara Duterte records to help Senate rule on unexplained wealth

“So as it is, asking him to be a hostile witness for the prosecution today remains on the table,” he said.

The Senate impeachment court earlier allowed subpoenas for bank and tax records involving Duterte, Carpio and their companies.

Prosecutors have since received copies of the documents for use in Article II.

Ridon also expressed the view that Carpio could not necessarily invoke the same right against self-incrimination that Duterte might assert if she were called to testify.

“So if the Vice President, for example, will insist on her right against self-incrimination, I don’t think Atty. Carpio can actually raise that same particular point,” Ridon said.

Any invocation of the constitutional protection against self-incrimination would have to be resolved in relation to the particular questions posed before the impeachment court.

Prosecutors are reviewing more than 1,800 financial documents for Article II, including bank and tax records involving Duterte, Carpio and their companies.

Article II accuses Duterte of betrayal of public trust arising from alleged unexplained wealth. The prosecution is scheduled to begin presenting evidence on the charge Monday, Sept. 14.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP