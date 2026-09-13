Swimming pigs become tourist attraction on Greek island

THE HERD Mediterranean black pigs on Thursday join tourists and go for a swim on the Greek island of Atokos, a short distance from Ithaca. | Agence France-Presse

GREECE — On a beach on the small Greek island of Atokos in the Ionian Sea, tourists swim and frolic in the azure waters, much like visitors do across the Mediterranean during the summer. But here, they share the beach with an unusual crowd: a herd of black pigs.

Located a short distance from Ithaca, the fabled home and kingdom of Odysseus in Homer’s epic “The Odyssey,” Atokos has emerged as a social media sensation. Visitors from around the world now flock to the island to swim alongside the docile animals and, in some cases, feed them.

The pigs mostly mind their own business as they scour the sand for anything edible, before taking short dips in the sea to cool off.

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‘Piggy Island’

“They seem to be in their [environment], and they don’t try to bite if you don’t touch them,” said Francesco Ferrari, a 22-year-old tattoo artist from Italy.

The visitors have been ferried over by tour operator Renato Bisha, who makes several such trips over from Ithaca every day.

With the “Piggy Island” experience gaining popularity over social media, similar day trips are organized from the nearby islands of Lefkada and Kefalonia.

“The island has become viral because of the pigs. Many people actively ask to come to Atokos,” said Bisha, throwing fruit to attract the animals to his boat.

“This is so amazing, I recommend it to anyone,” said American visitor Jamie Jackson. “Never in my life had I ever thought I’d be doing this.”

Little known before images of the swimming pigs went viral on Instagram and TikTok, Atokos now has thousands of visitors, especially during the busy summer months.

“I think [the pigs] are having as much fun as we are,” said another American visitor, Michael Mcanelly.

“It’s something unique, worth coming over to see,” added Simos Gleridis, a 33-year-old accountant from Thessaloniki.

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