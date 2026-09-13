Aumentado calls power stakeholders’ meeting over Bohol brownouts

By: Doris C. Bongcac - Senior Copy Editior - CDN Digital | September 13,2026 - 10:47 AM

A meeting between stakeholders and the government of Bohol province. | Erico Aris Aumentado FB

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu — The Bohol Provincial Government has called for a meeting with energy sector stakeholders to discuss concerns over the rotational brownouts being implemented in the island province.

While awaiting solutions promised by concerned government agencies, Governor Erico Aris Aumentado urged Bol-anons to remain patient and continue to monitor developments and prepare for possible rotational brownouts.

“Ato usab sabton nga kinahanglan kini buhaton aron malikayan ang mas grabe nga epekto sama sa total grid blackout,” the governor said in an advisory.

(We also have to understand that this needs to be done to prevent more serious consequences, such as a total grid blackout.)

READ: Power outages: Talisay City offers free work hubs for WFH employees

Red Alert

The Visayas grid was again placed under red alert from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 13, and under yellow alert from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. to 11 p.m. due to insufficient power supply.

In an advisory, the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) said available supply stood at 2,158 megawatts, while peak demand was expected to reach 2,292 MW, resulting in a 134-MW deficiency.

The power supply shortfall was attributed to the unavailability of at least three large coal-fired power plants in the Visayas, as well as limited power imports from the Mindanao grid.

Due to insufficient power supply, rotational brownouts have been implemented in parts of the Visayas, particularly in Cebu and Bohol provinces.

READ: Power grid red alerts extended in Visayas, raised over Mindanao

Power situation

Aumentado said he called a meeting with power industry stakeholders on Friday, September 11, to discuss the power situation in Bohol. He was represented by Vice Gov. Nick Besas at the meeting.

Also in attendance were representatives of local power distributors while an official of the Department of Energy-Visayas Field Office (DOE-VFO) attended via Zoom.

Aumentado said the DOE representative cited the current unavailability of several large power plants as one of the factors affecting the power situation.

“Tungod niini, posible gihapon ang rotational manual load dropping sa pipila ka bahin sa Bohol aron masiguro ang stability sa grid,” he said.

(Because of this, rotational manual load dropping may still be implemented in some areas of Bohol to ensure grid stability.)

“Apan gilauman nga mag-operational na og balik ang maong mga planta sa katapusan sa Septyembre hangtud sa unang semana sa Oktubre. Padayon usab ang mga lakang aron makadugang og reserve power, lakip ang battery energy storage ug diesel power facilities,” he added.

(However, the plants are expected to resume operations by the end of September to the first week of October. Efforts are also underway to increase reserve power capacity, including through battery energy storage systems and diesel power facilities.)

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