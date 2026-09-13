Localized thunderstorms to affect Visayas at start of week

The skyline of Cebu City. | CDN Digital file photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Visayas will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms at the start of the week due to localized thunderstorms, the state weather bureau said Sunday, September 13.

In its daily outlook, the Visayas Pagasa Regional Services Division (PRSD) said similar weather conditions are expected over Occidental Mindoro and Palawan, including the Kalayaan Islands.

Light to moderate winds and slight to moderate seas are expected over these areas throughout the day.

READ: Visayas to see scattered rains, thunderstorms due to habagat

Temperatures across the Visayas may range from 24 to 35 degrees Celsius on Sunday, with Cebu expected to see temperatures between 27 and 34 degrees Celsius.

Fair weather expected in Luzon, Mindanao

Luzon and Mindanao will generally experience fair weather on Sunday, according to Pagasa’s 5 a.m. weather forecast.

However, localized thunderstorms may still occur in these areas.

Pagasa said it has not monitored any low-pressure area with potential for tropical cyclone development as of 2 a.m. Sunday.

No tropical cyclone is expected to affect the country within the next two to three days, the bureau added.

The easterlies, or warm winds from the Pacific Ocean, are currently the prevailing weather system affecting the country. These may affect the extreme northern portion of Luzon.

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon or habagat remains weak and is not expected to significantly affect local weather conditions in the coming days.

As of Sunday morning, Pagasa had not issued any gale warning over the country’s seaboards.

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