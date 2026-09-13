SSS LoanLite: Borrow up to P20,000, repay in 15 to 90 days

Social Security System Main Office. | File photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Qualified private-sector employees may borrow up to ₱20,000 under the Social Security System’s (SSS) LoanLite program, with repayment periods ranging from 15 to 90 days.

LoanLite, or the SSS Micro Loan Program, allows eligible members to borrow between ₱1,000 and ₱20,000 through participating financial institutions (PFIs).

According to the SSS, the loan may be used for personal needs, including emergency expenses, medical costs, education, household needs, and small business expenses.

READ: SSS LoanLite now available via UnionDigital Bank mobile app

How much can members borrow?

The amount a member may borrow ranges from ₱1,000 to ₱20,000 and is based on the average of the member’s 12 latest Monthly Salary Credits (MSCs).

The specific loan amount available to a member will be indicated during the application, together with the applicable terms and loan disclosure.

READ: SSS, RCBC roll out digital micro-loan program

Loan proceeds are credited directly to the borrower’s account with the participating financial institution.

When does the loan need to be repaid?

Borrowers may choose repayment periods of 15, 30, 60, or 90 days, depending on the terms offered by the participating financial institution.

The loan carries an interest rate of 8 percent per year, or about 0.67 percent per month.

Members should review the loan disclosure before accepting the loan, including the interest, fees, repayment schedule, and other applicable terms.

Payments may be made through an automatic debit arrangement, over-the-counter transactions, online bills payment, bank or e-wallet transfers, or other channels provided by the PFI.

Repayment schedules and available payment channels may differ among participating financial institutions.

Members may renew the loan after fully paying the existing LoanLite, subject to SSS requirements.

Early repayment is also allowed, but the borrower will not receive a rebate on the interest.

Who can apply?

LoanLite is open to eligible employed, self-employed, voluntary, and overseas Filipino worker members.

Applicants must meet the following requirements, according to SSS Circular No. 2026-005.:

* Be at least 18 years old when applying and below 65 years old at the end of the loan term

* Have at least 12 posted monthly contributions

* Have no past-due Short-Term Member Loan

* Have no pending or settled final benefit claim, such as retirement or permanent total disability

* Have no active Restructured Loan

* Have an account enrolled in the online facility of a participating financial institution

* Have no record of fraud against the SSS

Members must also meet the other applicable requirements of SSS and the participating financial institution before an application can be approved.

How can members apply?

Members can apply through the web or mobile application of a participating financial institution, subject to SSS and PFI verification.

UnionDigital Bank is the first of four participating financial institutions to offer LoanLite through its mobile application.

LoanLite does not require employed applicants to secure the employer certification normally required for conventional SSS short-term loans.

SSS said applications may be processed and approved within minutes, although processing remains subject to verification, system processing, and compliance with requirements.

What should borrowers consider?

Members should use only the official application of the participating financial institution when applying for LoanLite.

They should avoid individuals or third parties offering to process applications on their behalf.

Borrowers should also review the loan disclosure and consider whether they can meet the required payments within the selected repayment period before accepting the loan.

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