Palace wishes Marcos good health, safety on 69th birthday

First Lady Liza Araneta Marcos greets her husband, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., who turns 69 this Sunday, September 13. | PHOTO FROM LIZA MARCOS FB

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang on Sunday wished President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. good health and God’s protection as he marked his 69th birthday, while calling on Filipinos to help the administration complete its projects before his term ends.

Palace press officer Claire Castro said the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) prayed for Marcos continued good health and safety as he travels across the country and abroad in the performance of his official duties.

“Our wish for the President from the PCO is for him to remain healthy and for the Lord to always protect him,” Castro said in a briefing in New Delhi on Friday.

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“The President has so many projects that require a swift response and action from government agencies,” she added.

Marcos is currently in India to attend the 18th Brics Summit as this year’s chair of the Association of the Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), at the invitation of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

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It is his 46th foreign trip since the start of his administration.

Castro also hoped for critics of the administration to be enlightened and to recognize that the President needs the support of Filipinos.

She urged the public not to be swayed by misinformation intended to undermine the government.

First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, meanwhile, greeted her husband in advance.

She shared photos of the President being serenaded by his fellow Ilocanos during the 109th birth anniversary of his father in Batac City, Ilocos Norte on Friday.

“But the sweetest moment was hearing everyone sing together for his birthday. Simple, spontaneous and straight from the heart. That’s one birthday greeting we’ll remember for a long time,” Araneta-Marcos posted.

“Agyaman kadakayo (Thank you all!) Nothing quite compares to celebrating with our fellow Ilocanos. So happy to be back home,” she wrote.

The first lady accompanied President Marcos on his trip to India.

Upon his return to Manila, Marcos is expected to celebrate his 69th birthday on Monday at the annual “Salo-salo sa Palasyo” at the Kalayaan Grounds of Malacañang, continuing the tradition of marking his special day with the Filipino people.

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