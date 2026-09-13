Magsayo bows to Cortes as lightweight climb takes a hit

Mark Magsayo absorbing a punch from Andres Cortes. | Zuffa Boxing

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo‘s bid to make a serious run in the lightweight division hit a roadblock after the Boholano former world champion suffered a unanimous decision loss to unbeaten Andres Cortes on Saturday night at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The fight was part of the Zuffa Boxing event.

The Mexican-American Cortes controlled much of the fight to secure a 97-93 victory on all three judges’ scorecards, handing Magsayo his first loss since 2022 and ending his five-fight winning streak.

The defeat was particularly costly for Magsayo, who entered the fight looking to strengthen his position in the lightweight rankings and move closer to another world title opportunity. In addition, Magsayo was also one of Zuffa Boxing’s top lightweight prospects after signing a contract last year.

READ: Magsayo to fight Shakur Stevenson if given opportunity

Despite losing, Magsayo showed glimpse of his old form in the fight, but his rally came too late as Cortes had already built a comfortable lead.

The bout also highlighted bizarre calls from the referee.

READ: Magsayo impresses in Zuffa Boxing debut, scores TKO win

Referee Celestino Ruiz twice ruled Magsayo had been knocked down, only to reverse both calls. Magsayo also appeared to touch the canvas twice more without being officially ruled down.

Still, Cortes was the better boxer and improved to 26-0 with 13 knockouts, while Magsayo fell to 29-3 with 19 KOs.

The 31-year-old Tagbilaran City native who is ranked No. 7 with the International Boxing Federation, No. 9 with the World Boxing Organization and No. 10 with the World Boxing Council would likely drop after the loss.

Magsayo had been building momentum since moving up to lightweight.

He debuted with Zuffa Boxing with an impressive fifth-round stoppage of Ireland’s Feargal McCrory in his Zuffa Boxing debut in April.

The loss to Cortes now leaves Magsayo with a decision to make as he tries to revive his climb toward another world title shot.

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