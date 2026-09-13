Suganob gets sweet revenge, earns IBF world title shot

Photo caption: Regie Suganob with referee Tony Weeks. | CDN Digital photo

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three years after Sivenathi “The Special One” Nontshinga shattered his world title dream in South Africa, Regie “The Filipino Phenom” Suganob finally got his revenge.

And he could not have done it any sweeter. Suganob knocked out the two-time former world champion in the fifth round of their IBF world light flyweight title eliminator on Saturday night, putting a brutal end to Nontshinga’s second chapter in their rivalry in front of a roaring Boholano crowd at the “Kumong Bol-Anon 26” in Tagbilaran City, Bohol.

It was a long-awaited payback for Suganob, who suffered the first and only defeat of his career against Nontshinga in 2023 in East London, South Africa.

That night, Nontshinga walked away with Suganob’s unbeaten record and his world title opportunity. Three years later, Suganob took something far more valuable from him.

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Hard road

His chance at redemption, but Suganob’s victory did not come easily, either.

The pride of the PMI Bohol Boxing Stable was knocked down in the third round after Nontshinga caught him with a counter right hook he did not see coming. Suganob stumbled backward and hit the canvas as veteran referee Tony Weeks started the count.

For a moment, the ghosts of South Africa appeared to be returning. But Suganob refused to let history repeat itself. Instead of backing away, he came forward with even more urgency.

He attacked Nontshinga’s body, crowded him at close range and kept the former champion under relentless pressure. Every punch was met with a roar from the Boholano crowd, which had waited years to see Suganob settle the score.

Nontshinga tried to use his jab and movement to keep Suganob at distance, but the Filipino steadily closed the gap.

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The winning moment

Then came the moment Suganob had been waiting three years for. In the fifth round, Nontshinga was caught at close range when Suganob unleashed three vicious right hands in succession. The final punch sent the South African crashing to the canvas.

Weeks immediately waved off the fight at 2:54 of the round. Suganob had completed the revenge.

Nontshinga was attended to by medical personnel and given oxygen inside the ring following the brutal stoppage. For Suganob, the knockout was more than just a victory. It was the perfect ending to a rivalry that had followed him since his only professional defeat.

The win improved Suganob’s record to 19-1 with eight knockouts and, more importantly, earned him the mandatory challenger position for the IBF world light flyweight title. This will be his second world title shot.

He is now in line to face IBF champion Thanongsak Simsri, who is scheduled to defend his belt against fellow Filipino Mark “Rasta Mac” Vicelles in two weeks.

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