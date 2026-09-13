Gilas recovers against Kazakhstan, keeps Asiad title bid alive

Jerrick Ahanmisi: 22 points | Photo from Gilas Pilipinas Basketball Facebook

MANILA – Gilas Pilipinas leaned on Jerrick Ahanmisi and Robert Bolick to crush Kazakhstan, 109-78, and barge into the win column of the 20th Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan on Saturday night.

Bolick, who turns 31 Sunday, scored 13 of his 20 points in the first half, before Ahanmisi sustained the effort in the second half by firing 19 of his game-high 22 points at Aichi International Arena.

The Philippines shot 55 percent from three-point range (16-of-29), with Bolick going 4-of-6 and Ahanmisi 7-of-11.

Bolick redeemed himself after being held scoreless behind a 0-for-5 shooting from the floor in their 85-89 loss to Bahrain at the start of their title-retention bid Friday afternoon.

READ: MPBL fines Caloocan ₱5M over forfeited game in Polomolok

Calvin Oftana again scored in double figures with 12 points and Filipino-American guard Sedrick Barefield also atoned for a scoreless Asiad debut by adding 11 points.

Up next: PH vs China

The win evened Gilas’ record to 1-1 heading to its final Group C assignment against China on Monday.

The reigning champion’s 31-point winning margin could serve as a huge advantage in its quest for a quarterfinals berth if the point differential will be applied.

China dumped Bahrain, 105-59, for its second win and the first quarterfinal berth in Group C.

Bahrain is tied with the Philippines while Kazakhstan is out of the race at 0-2.

READ: Manager douses Cebu Greats word war, after MPBL win, with Abra players

The top two teams from each group and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the next round.

Zavier Lucero fell a rebound short of a double-double for Gilas with 10 points and nine rebounds.

Adrian Nocum hardly showed the effects of the sprained ankle he sustained late in the match against Bahrain as he finished with four points, three assists and a rebound in 15 minutes of action.

The scores:

PHILIPPINES 109 – Ahanmisi 22, Bolick 20, Oftana 12, Barefield 11, Lucero 10, Abarrientos 6, Arana 6, Baltazar 6, Trollano 5, Nocum 4, Ganuelas-Rosser 4, Bates 3.

KAZAKHSTAN 78 – Bykov 15, Marat 12, Maydekin 12, Neff 11, Rabchenyuk 9, Murzagaliyev 8, Fedchenko 7, Ivanov 2, Sakhipov 2, Severgin 0, Marchuk 0, Kuanov 0.

Quarters: 18-15; 50-37; 82-66; 109-78 /with PBA Media

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP