BALLETCENTER presents “The Nutcracker”
BALLETCENTER, the Marco Polo Plaza Hotel and Ayala Center Cebu will present “The Nutcracker,” a most loved Christmas ballet, on Dec. 7 and 8 at 7 p.m., at the Ayala Center Cebu Onstage Cinema 1.
The music is by Tschaikovsky, and the choreography for this performance has been done by Nicolas Pacaña, co-artistic director along with Gregory Aaron of Balletcenter.
Tickets are priced at P500, P300, P200, available from the Balletcenter studio
on level 3 of Ayala Center Cebu. Or you may call telephone number: 232-2958.
