The Body Shop is now online

Shopping for your favorite cruelty-free essentials is just a few clicks away as the Body Shop goes on-line at www.thebodyshop.com.ph . Add to your cart The Body Shop’s new products your skin will absolutely thank you for.

Autumn is coming, and The Body Shop has brewed up the cosiest scent with Special Edition Vanilla Pumpkincollection. Like sugar, spice and everything nice, these body care treats are sure to keep you feeling toasty warmed with notes of pumpkin, hazelnut caramel, maple syrup and almond milk.

Refresh your body care and bath time routine with The Body Shop’s instantly cooling new collections. The Special Edition Cool Cucumber range feels instantly cooling on skin and smells unbelievably refreshing; while the zingy Special Edition Zesty Lemon range keeps things fresh and is the perfect way to kickstart your morning.

Inspired by superfood ingredients from around the world, the new The Body Shop Hair & Body Mist collection are cute and colorful feel-good spritzes for that gives instant ‘ahhh” feeling

The new Ginger Scalp Serum is the latest addition to the Ginger Haircare collection. A few drops of this potent formula will help rebalance, nourish and soothe dryness of the scalp giving you the confidence to come close, let loose and free your hair.

Your skin will be ready to take on the day with round-the-clock protection against UVA and UVB rays, and pollution with the new and improved The Body Shop Skin Defence Multi-Protection Lotion SPF 50+ PA++++. This lightweight triple threat facial lotion contains red algae extract and the antioxidant vitamin C leaving your complexion looking healthy and radiant.

Give your skin some love and hydration with the new Tea Tree In-Control Hydrator. This new addition to the Tea Tree range is perfect for giving hydration to those with oily and blemish-prone skin. Made with Community Fair Trade tea tree oil from Kenya and natural salicylic acid from wintergreen.

