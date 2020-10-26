Advertorial Beauty Lifestyle

The Body Shop is now online

Shopping for your favorite cruelty-free essentials is just a few clicks away as the Body Shop goes on-line at www.thebodyshop.com.ph. Add to your cart The Body Shop’s new products your skin will absolutely thank you for.

The intensely hydrating Vanilla Pumpkin Body Butter is made with Community Fair Trade shea butter from Ghana, Brazilian babbasu oil and sesame seed oil from Nicaragua. Lightweight and non-greasy Vanilla Pumpkin Hand Cream absorbs fast into the skin, helping to protect and hydrate on the go. | Contributed Photo

  • Autumn is coming, and The Body Shop has brewed up the cosiest scent with Special Edition Vanilla Pumpkincollection. Like sugar, spice and everything nice, these body care treats are sure to keep you feeling toasty warmed with notes of pumpkin, hazelnut caramel, maple syrup and almond milk.

Cleanse and cool off with the richly lathering Cool Cucumber Shower Gel made with juice from wonky cucumbers and organic sugar. Cool things down with hydrating Cool Cucumber Body Yogurt made with Community Fair Trade organic almond milk that smooths skin and absorbs instantly for 48 hours. | Contributed Photo

Skin will feel softer, smoother and instantly cooler with light and non- greasy Cool Cucumber Body Butter and Cool Cucumber Hand Cream. | Contributed Photo

Buff that beautiful body with the invigorating Zesty Lemon Body Scrub and hydrate your skin with ridiculously refreshing zingy Zesty Lemon Body Yogurt. The Zesty Lemon Shower Gel that richly lathers to leave skin smelling refreshingly zingy and squeaky clean. | Contributed Photo

  • Refresh your body care and bath time routine with The Body Shop’s instantly cooling new collections. The Special Edition Cool Cucumber range feels instantly cooling on skin and smells unbelievably refreshing; while the zingy Special Edition Zesty Lemon range keeps things fresh and is the perfect way to kickstart your morning.

Cute and colorful feel-good hair and body mist spritzes: in Lime and Matcha for a refreshing citrusy boost, Coconut and Yuzu for a tropical scent that feels like holidays, and Apricot and Agave when you need a little on-the-go sweetener. | Contributed Photo

  • Inspired by superfood ingredients from around the world, the new The Body Shop Hair & Body Mist collection are cute and colorful feel-good spritzes for that gives instant ‘ahhh” feeling

Visit our online store at www.thebodyshop.com.ph 24/7, add to cart, and check out anytime of the day.

The new Ginger Scalp Serum is the root to healthier –feeling hair. Made with ginger essential oil from Sri Lanka, white willow, and birch bark, helps rebalance scalp from excess oils and sebum to leave it feeling intensely nourish. Add the Skin Defence Multi-Protection Lotion SPF 50+ PA++++ to your morning mantra and protect your skin against UVA and UVB rays and pollution. | Contributed Photo

  • The new Ginger Scalp Serum is the latest addition to the Ginger Haircare collection. A few drops of this potent formula will help rebalance, nourish and soothe dryness of the scalp giving you the confidence to come close, let loose and free your hair.
  • Your skin will be ready to take on the day with round-the-clock protection against UVA and UVB rays, and pollution with the new and improved The Body Shop Skin Defence Multi-Protection Lotion SPF 50+ PA++++. This lightweight triple threat facial lotion contains red algae extract and the antioxidant vitamin C leaving your complexion looking healthy and radiant.

Keep things in balance with The Body Shop’s Tea Tree In-Control Hydrator a light and purifying moisturizer that sinks effortlessly into skin for a shine-free hydration. | Contributed Photo

  • Give your skin some love and hydration with the new Tea Tree In-Control Hydrator. This new addition to the Tea Tree range is perfect for giving hydration to those with oily and blemish-prone skin. Made with Community Fair Trade tea tree oil from Kenya and natural salicylic acid from wintergreen.

Also get offers and deals that are exclusively online. The Body Shop's cruelty-free and vegan products are also available in The Body Shop stores, Call & Deliver, Lazada, Shopee and ShopSM. The Body Shop now accepts SM Advantage Card for points earning and redemption, SM and Sodexo premium pass in all The Body Shop stores nationwide.

