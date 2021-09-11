Virtual European Higher Education Fair 2021 offers Filipino youth the chance to Go Higher

Even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the quest for learning and the pursue of higher education continues.

Together with the EU Member States’ Embassies and education services and Institutes, the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines will be hosting the second Virtual European Higher Education Fair (EHEF) on 1-2 October 2021, with registration starting on 10 September at https://www.ehefphilippines.com.

The European Higher Education Fair 2021 puts Filipino students, academicians, researchers and university officials on track towards going higher and achieving their educational aspirations in European higher education institutions.

The EHEF 2021 promotes the diversity and excellence of higher education in the EU. Useful, practical and comprehensive information about the different mobility initiatives and distinctive higher education programs will be available at your fingertips.

With 133 participating higher education institutions (HEIs) from 13 EU Member States, EHEF participants now have more opportunities and options to explore their chosen field of studies and where to pursue them in the EU.

The EHEF welcomes Poland, which is participating in the Fair for the first time. Other participating universities come from Belgium, Czech Republic, Germany, Ireland, Spain, France, Italy, Hungary, Netherlands, Austria, Finland and Sweden.

With this year’s theme “Go Higher with EU”, the EHEF continues to be the best platform to link Filipino students with EU universities and higher education institutions.

Aside from country presentations and live chats with representatives of higher education institutions, alumni, and scholars, this year’s all online fair will feature webinars on research programs, sponsorships, and mobility opportunities for students. Also lined up are the very popular country presentations and live chats with HEI representatives, alumni, and scholars.

Opportunities for mobility and research grants like Erasmus+, Horizon Europe, Marie Sklodowska-Curie Actions, and Jean Monnet are open for students and educators alike.

Local officials and educators will have the opportunity to request for virtual meetings with their EU counterparts to discuss potential linkages and cooperation. A virtual networking event will also take place on 1 October at 7:30PM.

As EHEF 2021 embraces the digital platform, it has also established partnership with regional hubs including Wesleyan University (Luzon), Silliman University (Visayas), and Xavier University –Ateneo de Cagayan (Mindanao), which will host clustered presentations for students and other members of the academe.

University partners for this year are the following: Ateneo de Manila University’s European Studies Programme, University of the Cordilleras, Lyceum of the Philippines University – Batangas, St Louis University, Rizal Technological University, Trinity University of Asia, Visayas State University, Jose Rizal Memorial State University and Mindanao State University’s (Marawi) College of Public Affairs.

The Fair is supported by Campus Erasmus and the Association of Christian Schools, Colleges and Universities. Media partners this year are: Business World Spark Up, Cebu Daily News, Gadgets Magazine, Inquirer Super, Panay News, Subselfie Online, Philippine Star, Manila Times, Adulting Millennials Podcast, The Philippine Business and News (thePhilBizNews.com), Watchmen Daily Journal, GenSan News Online Mag and The Cebuano.

The Virtual EHEF 2021 is organized by the Delegation of the European Union to the Philippines, together with EU Member States’ Embassies, education services and Institutes and in collaboration with the Commission on Higher Education.

