Mayor Chan signs ordinance helping PWDs land jobs

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan has signed the proposed ordinance which implements Republic Act no. 10524 and provide effective auditing, monitoring, capacity building, and placement program for persons with disabilities (PWD).

Councilor Annabeth Cuizon, who authored Ordinance no. 16-074-2023, said that the ordinance aims to mandate private companies to implement the provisions of RA 10524, or An Act Expanding the Positions Received for Persons with Disability.

Under the said law, companies are mandated to at least reserve one percent of all positions in all government agencies, offices, or corporations for PWDs.

The law also encourages private companies with more than one hundred employees to reserve at least one percent of all positions for PWDs.

“I was looking at katong sa Cebu City nga practice nga katong atong PWDs maoy gibutang nato sa mga theatre, mga movie houses,” Cuizon said.

She added that companies may choose what positions can they offer to PWDs.

The city will also help in the training and capacitating of PWDs before they can be hired by companies.

“Sa karon man gud, gi-include nato sa atong ordinance, ato pa gyud gi-expand, to include trainings sa atong PWDs para gyud sila mo-qualify,” she added.

Cuizon said that currently, the city, through the City Social Welfare and Development Office Persons With Disability Affairs Office (CSWDO-PDAO) and the Public Employment Service Office (PESO), is already conducting an inventory to companies operating within the city to see their compliance of the law.

They will also include in their inventory the background of PWDs living in the city.

“Kita pod mag-inventory pod ta sa atong mga PWDs kung naa ba ni sila educational background, naa bani silay skills kay naa man tay daghang mga PWDs nga pwede pang ma-hire,” she said.

She added that the mayor signed the ordinance on February 6. It will take effect 15 days after its publication.

/bmjo

