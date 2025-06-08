cdn digital white
Stranded in Israel: 21 PH officials to return to PH by weekend - DFA
NEWS

Stranded in Israel: 21 PH officials to return to PH by weekend - DFA

10 hours ago

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said that the 21 Filipino government officials stranded in Israel were set to travel back home

Easterlies, ITCZ: Cebuanos told to brace for afternoon rains 

12 hours ago

Danao City strengthens Public Communication Network: sustaining good governance through information access

12 hours ago

June 17, 2025 – The City Government of Danao, led by Mayor Mix Durano

Biker slammed by Lapu-Lapu mayor for risky road stunts caught on video

12 hours ago
Marcos offers cooperation to 2025 poll winners
ELECTIONS

Marcos offers cooperation to 2025 poll winners

1 month ago

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday offered cooperation to the winners of the 2025 national and

Comelec says undervoting allowed in May 12 elections

1 month ago

PNP Chief Rommel Marbil aims for zero violence on May 12 election

1 month ago

CCCI president urges wise voting: ‘Let’s make our vote count for Cebu’s future'

2 months ago
Opinion
Editorial

Two decades of Virgin Lab Fest

“MAY ASIM PA” is an appreciative Tagalog phrase often heard in storytelling involving middle aged women that acquired its double meaning: sourness and sweet..

Big-time oil price hike set for June 17 amid Middle East tension
Enterprise

Big-time oil price hike set for June 17 amid Middle East tension

3 days ago

MANILA, Philippines – As widely expected, oil companies announced a big-time pump price hike of almost P2 per liter effective Tuesday, June 17, mainly

Aboitiz takes over Bohol-Panglao International Airport

3 days ago

Central Visayas inflation drops in May 2025 as food prices fall

5 days ago

Cordova opens Roro Port food plaza to help vendors, attract visitors

1 week ago
Freddy Gonzalez steps down as PFF national teams director
Sports

Freddy Gonzalez steps down as PFF national teams director

8 hours ago

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Football Federation (PFF) confirmed on Wednesday, June 18, the departure of Freddy Gonzalez as the Senior National Teams

Magsayo faces Jorge Mata Cuellar in Pacquiao-Barrios undercard

10 hours ago

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Former world champion Mark “Magnifico” Magsayo has finally found his

Into travels to Saudi Arabia for WBC Grand Prix Round of 16 clash

1 day ago

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Jerald “Truman” Into, the last Filipino still in the hunt

Siron, Putri rule Ironman 70.3 Subic Bay

1 day ago

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Rising triathlete John Patrick Siron and Indonesia’s Dea Salsabila Putri stole
A sporting chance: How community organized sports events are empowering PWDs 
Life

A sporting chance: How community organized sports events are empowering PWDs 

8 hours ago

All throughout the world, sports have long been celebrated not just for their positive impact on one’s physical health, but also for their ability

Daily Gospel, June 18

19 hours ago

Daily Gospel, June 18

Daily Gospel, June 17

2 days ago

Daily Gospel, June 17

John Lloyd Cruz ngadto ni Elias: Araw-araw kaya kong mamatay para sa ‘yo!

2 days ago
