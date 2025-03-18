Environmental Health: Should it be a core subject in Cebu universities?

CEBU CITY, Philippines — I’ve been in the media industry for just two years—fresh out of college and internship. A month after graduating, I was fortunate to join CDN Digital as a social media specialist and writer.

In my work, I’ve encountered various stories, including those about the environment—the good and the bad—in Cebu City and the province.

Recently, I had the opportunity to attend an international workshop in Malaysia, where journalists and media professionals from around the world discussed the challenges of covering environmental and planetary health. With extreme heat becoming the norm—a clear warning sign for our planet—these discussions have never been more urgent.

READ:

Cebu City to revoke business permits of those violating environmental laws

Earth Day marked: ‘Environmental Issues’ that caught Cebuanos’ attention this 2024

One thought-provoking question stood out: Should universities make environmental health a required subject? If students learn about these issues early on, could they help drive real change?

If this idea gains traction, should the Philippines take steps to implement it nationwide?

On spearheading Planetary Action

During our two-day workshop in Subang Jaya, Selangor, Malaysia, my fellow journalists and I noticed small details that carried a bigger message about sustainability.

One thing that stood out was the strict eco-friendly practices at Sunway University, where our workshop was held.

Before leaving our respective countries, we were asked to bring our own water bottles—something that seemed like a simple request at first. But upon arrival, it made perfect sense: plastic bottles were strictly prohibited inside the university.

Even at the hotel where I stayed, water was provided in reusable glass bottles, and requesting an extra bottle came with an additional charge. This wasn’t just a policy; it was a clear commitment to reducing plastic waste—one that set the tone for our discussions on planetary health.

When we talk about sustainability in Southeast Asia, Malaysia is making bold moves.

Dr. Jemimah Mahmood, executive director of the Sunway Center for Planetary Health, recently shared that Malaysia was the first country in the world to develop a “planetary road map”—officially known as the National Planetary Health Action Plan (NPHAP).

This plan ensures that sustainability isn’t just a buzzword but a guiding principle in policies on environmental health, food security, energy transition, governance, and even cultural shifts.

And the numbers speak for themselves. In 2023, Malaysia ranked fifth in Seasia Stats’ list of the cleanest countries in Southeast Asia, while the Philippines placed eighth. Unsurprisingly, Singapore topped the list.

On a global scale, the gap is even more evident. In the 2024 Environmental Performance Index (EPI)—a ranking of 180 countries based on climate change performance, environmental health, and ecosystem vitality—Malaysia placed 118th, while the Philippines lagged behind at 169th.

The EPI, developed by Yale University’s Center for Environmental Law & Policy in collaboration with Columbia University’s Center for International Earth Science Information Network (CIESIN) at the Earth Institute, uses 58 performance indicators across 11 issue categories to measure the state of sustainability worldwide.

These rankings highlight a crucial reality: While Malaysia continues to make strides, the Philippines has a long way to go.

But what are behind these numbers? One key factor is education. In Selangor, Malaysia alone, 11 universities offer environmental science programs, preparing a new generation of sustainability experts. Schools like Universiti Malaya, Sunway University, and Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS are actively shaping Malaysia’s green future.

As Malaysia invests in sustainability, the Philippines still faces gaps, particularly in education.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), only a handful of universities offer specialized environmental studies programs. According to a 2016 list from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR), these include Miriam College, De La Salle University-Manila, the Technological Institute of the Philippines, Mapúa University, Philippine Women’s University, and the University of the Philippines-Diliman.

The COVID-19 pandemic (2020-2021) saw the rise of new planetary health programs. St. Luke’s College of Medicine and the Applied Microbiology for Health and Environment Research Group at the University of the Philippines Manila launched initiatives focused on planetary health. In 2020, the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB) introduced the country’s first-ever elective course on planetary health under its Institute of Biological Sciences.

Outside Metro Manila, the gap is even wider. As of 2025, Central Visayas (Region 7) has only one university offering an undergraduate program in environmental studies and just two universities with master’s programs in the field.

This lack of widespread environmental education raises an urgent question: How can we expect a greener future if we’re not equipping more students to lead the way? While Malaysia moves forward with a national sustainability roadmap, the Philippines remains far behind—not just in rankings, but in real, systemic change.

Sustainability isn’t just about policies—it starts with awareness, education, and action. If Malaysia can make it happen, why can’t we?

Is there a need for individuals specializing in the Environment and Science?

The short answer: Absolutely.

As climate challenges grow, so does the need for specialists who can understand, interpret, and address them. Yet, their work often goes unnoticed in public discourse.

At the same workshop, we spoke with Dr. Ju Neng Liew, an Associate Professor at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia’s Department of Earth Science and Environment. His talk focused on climate attribution to heat events in Asia and their impact on ecosystems. He presented extensive data on extreme weather patterns across Southeast Asia.

By the end, many of us—including myself—felt overwhelmed. With so much data to process, we struggled to determine what to focus on.

To break the tension, one participant asked:

“What should we, as journalists, be focusing on? What kind of data do you need from us?”

Dr. Liew’s response was striking:

“I don’t remember reading any media articles about the needs and requirements of more [environmental] scientists.”

His words exposed a critical gap, not just in climate reporting but also in the need for more people dedicated to environmental science. He also noted that scientists and environmentalists had their own language, making it difficult to translate complex findings for the public.

I asked if artificial intelligence (AI) could compensate for the decline in scientists—whether it could help organize and translate climate data for public understanding. His response was clear:

“AI definitely helps in some aspect, but you do need brains, so AI can’t just extrapolate something…You need brains to dabble in the understanding. AI could only translate what much you can understand.”

His insight underscores the need for specialists who can analyze, interpret, and communicate environmental data effectively. Science alone isn’t enough; bridging the gap between research, media, and public awareness requires skilled individuals who can make climate issues accessible, actionable, and urgent.

No other way but forward

The Philippines, especially Cebu, must move on and work towards improvement in global and environmental health. It can no longer be left behind, while its neighbors like Malaysia are investing in sustainability through policy, education, and systemic efforts.

Malaysia showed what would be possible with policy, investment, and education. We can be equally great here in the Philippines—but only if we prioritize environmental literacy. Universities can no longer make sustainability an elective; it must be part of the curriculum.

If the vision is for a greener, more sustainable future, the question is no longer whether we act but why we didn’t act sooner.