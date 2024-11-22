Cebu City to revoke business permits of those violating environmental laws

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Starting in January 2025, Cebu City businesses that fail to comply with environmental laws risk losing their permits as the city government begins enforcing stricter regulations under the amended Sustainable Development Ordinance (City Ordinance 2754).

The Cebu City Environment and Natural Resources Office (CCENRO) announced that businesses refusing to adhere to environmental policies or fulfill requirements under their Environmental Sustainability Action Plan (ESAP) will face stiff penalties, including permit revocation.

“Kay hapit naman ang ting-renewal sa business permit, i-implement nato ni sa January,” said CCENRO legal officer Klive Eric Ravanes.

(Because it’s almost time for renewing business permits, we will implement this in January.)

READ MORE:

The amended ordinance requires all businesses to submit a notarized ESAP, Cebu City’s version of the Environmental Compliance Certificate issued by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources. The ESAP is now a prerequisite for obtaining or renewing a business permit.

Under the new guidelines, CCENRO has the authority to inspect businesses to ensure compliance with solid waste management, wastewater disposal, and other environmental laws.

“Kani man gung ESAP, promise man gud ni siya. Ni-promise ka nga imung sundon ang mga environmental laws dinhi sa Cebu City,” Ravanes said.

(This ESAO, this is a promise. It’s like you’re promising that you will follow environmental laws here in Cebu City.)

Penalties for non-compliance

Violators will face escalating consequences, including:

– P2,000 fine for first-time offenders.

– Up to P5,000 in fines, possible imprisonment, or the revocation of permits for repeated violations.

Businesses may also be penalized for:

– Failing to display their certificate of compliance.

– Not presenting their ESAP application form during inspections.

– Denying access to CCENRO inspectors.

To avoid permit suspension or revocation, violators can pay a compromise fee of P1,000 within 15 days of receiving a citation ticket.

Ravanes urged business owners to comply with the city’s environmental laws, including the Segregation at Source policy, and to fulfill their ESAP commitments.

The enforcement of these regulations, set to affect over 38,000 businesses, aims to foster an environmentally conscious business community while addressing critical ecological issues.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP