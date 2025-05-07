cdn mobile

Conclave lockdown: Vatican readies for it

By: Agence France Presse May 07,2025 - 11:16 AM

Papal conclave: A painstaking voting process VATICAN CITY, Holy See — During the upcoming conclave, the cardinal-electors will gather in the Sistine Chapel to elect a successor to Pope Francis in a highly-secretive process that could take several days, potentially longer. Here is a step-by-step breakdown of the process: Preparations - Ahead of the conclave, the cardinal electors -- those aged under 80 -- move into the Santa Marta guesthouse inside the Vatican, where they will stay for the duration, vowing not to communicate with the outside world, record proceedings, or reveal its secrets -- on pain of excommunication. - On the morning of the conclave, the cardinal electors take part in a mass in St Peter's Basilica at the Vatican. - In the afternoon, wearing their choir dress of a scarlet cassock, white rochet and scarlet mozetta (short cape), the cardinals gather in the Pauline Chapel of the Apostolic Palace and invoke the assistance of the Holy Spirit as they make their choice. - They then proceed to the Sistine Chapel, where the election will be held and which will have been swept for secret recording devices. - The cardinal electors take an oath promising that, if elected, they will conduct the role faithfully -- and again vowing secrecy. - The master of ceremonies gives the order "Extra omnes" -- everyone out -- and all those not permitted to vote leave the Sistine Chapel. Election - The masters of ceremonies distribute ballots to the cardinal electors, with lots drawn to select three to serve as "scrutineers", three "infirmarii" to collect the votes of cardinals who fall ill, and three "revisers" who check the ballot counting down by the scrutineers. - Cardinals are given rectangular ballots inscribed at the top with the words Eligo in Summum Pontificem ("I elect as supreme pontiff") with a blank space underneath. - Electors write down the name of their choice for future pope, preferably in handwriting which cannot be identified as their own, and fold the ballot paper twice. - Each cardinal takes it in turns to walk to the altar, carrying his vote in the air so that it can be clearly seen, and says aloud the following oath: "I call as my witness Christ the Lord, who will be my judge, that my vote is given to the one who before God I think should be elected." - The electors place their folded papers on a plate, which is used to tip the ballots into a silver urn on the altar, in front of scrutineers. They then bow and return to their seats. - Those cardinals too infirm to walk to the altar hand their vote to a scrutineer, who drops it in the urn for them. - If there are cardinals who are too sick to vote, the infirmarii collect their ballot papers from their bedsides -- and may even write the name of the candidate for them if necessary -- before locking the papers in a special urn and bringing them back to the chapel. - Once all ballots are collected, scrutineers shake the urn to mix the votes, transfer them into a second container to check there are the same number of ballots as electors, and begin counting them. - Two scrutineers note down the names while a third reads them aloud, piercing the ballots with a needle through the word Eligo and stringing them together. The revisers then double-check that the scrutineers have not made any mistakes. - If no one has secured two thirds of the votes, there is no winner and the electors move straight on to a second round. There are two rounds of two votes per day -- morning and afternoon -- until a pope has been elected. - The ballots and any handwritten notes made by the cardinals are then destroyed, burnt in a stove in the chapel, which emits black smoke if no pope has been elected and white smoke if the Catholic world has a new pope. The smoke is turned black or white through the addition of chemicals. - If voting continues for three days without a winner, there is a day of prayer, reflection and dialogue. If after another seven ballots there is no winner, there is another day of pause. If the cardinals reach the fourth pause with no result, they can agree to vote only on the two most popular candidates, with the winner requiring a clear majority. When a cardinal is elected pope, the masters of ceremonies and other non electors are brought back into the Sistine Chapel and the cardinal dean asks the winner: "Do you accept your canonical election as Supreme Pontiff?" As soon as he gives his consent, he becomes pope. (FILES) Cardinals attend a mass at the St Peter's basilica before the start of the conclave on March 12, 2013 at the Vatican. The death of Pope Francis on April 21, 2025 sets in motion centuries-old traditions which will culminate in the election by cardinals of a new pontiff. Under a system originating in the 13th century, the conclave sees cardinals aged under 80 meet in private to choose the next pope from among their peers. They are sworn to absolute secrecy, under pain of ex-communication, during the voting. (Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP)

Cardinals prepare for the conclave. | AFP PHOTO

VATICAN CITY, Holy See — The Sistine Chapel was decked out to host a papal election Tuesday as cardinals from around the globe moved into a Vatican guest house ahead of the conclave to choose Pope Francis’s successor.

The magnificence of Michelangelo’s ceiling frescoes now vaults above more mundane rows of stackable chairs and desks marked with simple place-settings listing the surnames of the cardinal electors.Senior prelates were seen moving wheeled suitcases to the Vatican’s Santa Marta guesthouse, with Britain’s Cardinal Timothy Radcliffe calling out “bye! bye!” to well-wishers as they prepared for an uncertain period of prayer and politics.

Voting will begin Wednesday after the chapel is placed under a news blackout under pain of excommunication and will continue until one of the cardinals has won two-thirds support in a secret ballot. In the 20th and 21st centuries this has taken between two and five days.

Pope Francis died on April 21, triggering a call for the 133 cardinal electors to gather in the Sistine Chapel to select the new leader of the world’s 1.4 billion Catholics.

With representatives from almost 70 countries across five continents, this conclave is the largest and the most international ever.

‘Tackling abuse’

Some 80 percent of the cardinals were appointed by Francis, an energetic reformer from Buenos Aires who helped open up the Church during his 12-year papacy.

But experts warn against assuming they will choose a progressive in his mould, and many conservatives are hoping for someone who will turn the focus back onto traditional doctrine.

The 2,000-year-old Catholic Church has huge global influence but is struggling to adapt to the modern world and recover its reputation after the scandal of widespread child sex abuse by priests.

For the past fortnight, the cardinals have been holding near daily preparatory meetings to discuss the challenges — and what they want and need from their new leader.

In the final meeting before the conclave on Tuesday morning, they discussed Francis’s reforms — on tackling abuse and on Vatican finances, among others, according to press spokesman Matteo Bruni.

They also discussed divisions within the Church and the need for a pope to bring hope, he said.

Francis dedicated many of his pronouncements to calling for peace around the world, notably in the Middle East and Ukraine.

In a statement, the cardinals noted “with regret” the lack of progress towards ending those conflicts, calling for ceasefires and negotiations without preconditions.

‘Five or six contenders’

The cardinal electors — those aged under 80 — will gather for a mass on Wednesday morning ahead of the conclave, which begins at 4:30 pm (1430 GMT) that afternoon.

Both Francis and his predecessor, Benedict XVI, were elected within two days but the longest papal election in Church history lasted 1,006 days, from 1268 to 1271.

More than a dozen names are circulating as potential frontrunners, from Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem, to Hungarian conservative Peter Erdo.

But bookmakers in London and Dublin were quoting odds suggesting Italian cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s chief diplomat, was the favourite at 5/2, followed by the Philippines’ Luis Antonio Tagle at 3/1.

But with no candidate lists and no campaigning, and given the diversity of the electors, many experts warn there could be a surprise.

Franco-Algerian cardinal Jean-Paul Vesco said the preparatory meetings — which include electors as well as older cardinals — have helped bring together a very disparate group.

“Finally we have got to know each other,” he told Italy’s Corriere della Sera newspaper, adding that there are “at least five or six” contenders.

‘Living history’

At the Vatican on Tuesday, tourists mulled over what they would like to see in the new pontiff.

“He must not be too closed-minded. He must support young people who have different values than us,” said Mexican tourist Veronica de Garcia, 30.

But “a pope who is in favour of abortion is unthinkable, because there are things that cannot be negotiated”, said Enzo Orsingher, 78, from Rome.

The cardinals are sworn to secrecy, risking excommunication if they reveal what happens in the conclave, and are forbidden from contacting the outside world until they have a decision.

The Vatican said it would cut the phone signal within the tiny city state from 3:00 pm on Wednesday until a new pope is elected — although this will not affect St Peter’s Square.

Required to leave their mobile telephones behind when the voting process begins, the cardinals will let the world know their progress by burning their ballots to produce smoke — black for no decision, white for a new pope.

The staff who will support them during the election, from medics to lift operators, canteen and cleaning staff, are also bound to secrecy, and took their own oaths on Monday.

