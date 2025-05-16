Cebu’s EV ecosystem gears up with BYD

With the launch of BYD Central Cebu, the biggest BYD showroom in the Philippines, Cebu’s electric mobility scene is shifting gears fast.

Electric vehicles (EVs) in Cebu are no longer just a vision of the future, they’re a growing reality, and it looks like Cebu is well on its way to becoming the country’s EV capital.

BYD’s Big Leap in Just a Year

Operating in Cebu since April 29 last year, BYD has been planting seeds of sustainability and forward-thinking transport. In just a year, BYD Cebu has expanded from one to four locations across the city, officially launching all four branches on May 13: BYD South at Minglanilla, BYD Cebu Il Corso, BYD Ayala Center Cebu, and BYD Cebu Central.

Bob Palanca, Managing Director of BYD Philippines, shared his thoughts on this significant milestone. “We have an obligation to the Filipino community to provide end-to-end mobility services—from units, spare parts, to charging stations. It’s all BYD,” he said in an exclusive media interview. The brand is clearly not slowing down anytime soon. “We want customers to experience all our vehicles,” Palanca added. “We’re just getting started.” This rapid expansion signals that the demand, and interest, in electric vehicles is not just a trend, but a shift in how Cebuanos are choosing to move.

Cebu’s Growing EV Ecosystem

While EVs themselves are the stars of the show, an efficient and accessible charging network is the backbone of the EV lifestyle. Enter ACMobility— An essential partner in Cebu’s electric future, ACMobility, has already installed over 250 charging stations across the Philippines and a goal of hitting over 700 by year-end. ACMobility is laying the foundation for a nationwide EV ecosystem.

In Cebu alone, there are currently around 12 charging stations, strategically located at accessible points like Prince stores across the island. Plans are underway to bring stations to more towns such as Danao and Barili, making it easier for EV owners to travel beyond Metro Cebu without worrying about charging stops.

Even better, it’s all trackable and easy to access with the EVRO app. Think of it as your EV travel buddy that helps you find compatible charging points nearby and shows which ones are ready for use. “Cebu has been a center of leading innovation and growth,” said Edward Onglatco, CEO of BYD Cebu. “With BYD Central Cebu, we are opening a door to the future. Our expanding lineup of world-class vehicles is now more accessible than ever.”

Driving Toward the Future

What’s next for Cebu’s electric vehicle revolution? More models, more showrooms, and more reach into the rest of the province. The EV momentum in Cebu is not only about convenience or trendiness, it’s about the bigger picture. A greener and more sustainable Cebu.

“Cebu will be the new energy vehicle leader in the Philippines,” Palanca declared. “We hold the highest EV adoption rate in the country, and it’s only going to get better from here.” With BYD Cebu’s newest and largest showroom making waves, the journey to a fully electrified Cebu is no longer a far-off dream. It’s happening now, and it’s driving us straight into a cleaner, smarter tomorrow.

“The savings our customers get from using electric vehicles are clear,” Palanca said. “We’re building an ecosystem where electric mobility is not just an option, it’s the obvious choice.”

