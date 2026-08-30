Tabang PangByahe rollout: Cebu finalizes bus stops

Gov. Pamela Baricuatro joins representatives of the Department of Transportation and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in signing a Memorandum of Agreement at the Cebu South Bus Terminal, June 17, 2026. CDN Digital photo

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — Cebu is finalizing the designation of bus stops for the planned Tabang PangByahe Program, with three stops proposed in each participating local government unit (LGU) ahead of its targeted October rollout.

The subsidized bus service will operate along two routes, covering key areas between northern and southern Cebu to address gaps in public transportation.

One route will link Cebu IT Park and Danao City, serving Mandaue City, Consolacion, Liloan, Compostela, and Danao.

READ: Capitol formalizes ‘Tabang Pambyahe,’ operations eyed by early July

The other will run between the Cebu South Bus Terminal and Simala in Sibonga, passing through Talisay City, Minglanilla, Naga City, San Fernando, and Carcar.

Stops take shape

As preparations move forward, the Provincial Planning and Development Office met with traffic officials from participating LGUs on August 27 to coordinate the proposed bus stops and other operational details, according to a post from the provincial information office.

Each LGU will have three designated stopping points to guide where passengers board and alight and help keep bus operations orderly.

READ: ‘Tabang Pambyahe’: Cebu charts country’s first province-led transit

The province is targeting an October rollout as it completes coordination with local governments and transport regulators.

Building a new subsidy model

The current preparations follow the signing of a Memorandum of Agreement between Gov. Pamela Baricuatro, the Department of Transportation (DOTr), and the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) on June 17.

During the signing, Provincial Planning Officer Elizar Sabinay Jr. said authorities developed the program in response to Metro Cebu’s long-standing commuter challenges.

He cited heavy traffic congestion and the recurring mismatch between available public transportation and the growing number of commuters as among the issues behind the initiative.

READ: PUV service contracting being revived to keep drivers on the road

Sabinay said provincial officials spent months consulting traffic managers and planning officers from Metro Cebu LGUs to determine the routes, bus stops, and operational requirements.

Meanwhile, Baricuatro said Cebu Province would become the first local government unit in the country to implement its own public transportation net service contracting program.

The arrangement shifts public transport operations away from the traditional boundary system toward a performance-based model, with operators receiving subsidies based on service performance and distance traveled instead of passenger volume.

READ: Metro Cebu Subway: DOTr to begin transport feasibility study in Oct 2026

₱20-million subsidy

The program will use a P20-million DOTr subsidy to support additional bus operations through a selected operator, while passengers will continue to pay fares.

The subsidy will depend on the operator’s compliance with program conditions.

Participating buses must use the designated stops, maintain adequate trip availability and clean vehicles, and accommodate passengers on seats — not standing — during travel.

Sabinay said operators must also provide fully functional air-conditioning systems, low-floor accessibility features for senior citizens and persons with disabilities, and surveillance cameras inside and outside the buses.

The LTFRB will assist the provincial government in overseeing the program and monitoring compliance with its operational and passenger-service requirements.