Remembering Emmariel

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Anyone close to Emmariel Ares knows that a glass filled with her favorite soda can instantly turn her frown into a wide-grin.

After a long and hectic day on field, for Emma, nothing beats a refreshing softdrink to get her going through the day — be it pursuing stories, browsing for the next K-pop concert to hit Philippine soil, or by simply spreading her charm and infectious energy within the newsroom.

Sadly, our newsroom won’t be the same anymore without Emma. The 25-year-old cub reporter has joined our Creator last May 11.

On May 2, Emmariel figured in a horrific accident at the intersection of Brgy. Canduman, Mandaue City and as the fighter she was, Emma fought bravely until her last breath.

As we bid her goodbye, CDN Digital pays a tribute to one of its beloved Siloys, remembering the legacy she left to her family, friends and to the Cebu community as a whole.

Breadwinner, sister

Emmariel is the eldest of five children, growing up in a family of educators in the towns of Borbon and Catmon in northern Cebu.

Her father, Ariel, was a principal and her mother, Emma, was a teacher.

From a young age, Em-Em, as she was fondly called, learned the essence of duty and responsibility, especially after her father’s untimely demise three years before her own.

She knew that she had to stay strong for her mother and four younger siblings — and she did so remarkably.

Em-Em took pride in helping provide food to their table and most specially, seeing her brother and three sisters achieve significant milestones in their education.

She is also known for her no-nonsense outlook and attitude and would move mountains just to make her loved ones feel they’re being cared for, including colleagues on the field.

Bright, driven journalist

Em-Em’s career as a journalist began as a wide-eyed intern. To some, the dynamic and unpredictable journalism landscape can be intimidating — but not for a fighter like Emmariel.

She persevered, and worked hard. Despite the numerous challenges, her drive to pursue stories that help build communities while upholding the highest standards of journalism never wavered.

These also did not stop Emma from being compassionate and thoughtful, particularly to colleagues and co-workers, regardless of their affiliation and age.

“She was a gem, taken far too soon,” wrote Annie Fe Perez-Gallardo, lecturer at the University of the Philippines Cebu, and a fellow journalist whom Emma looked up to.

“As a person, Emmariel was kind and thoughtful. In many private moments we shared beyond work, she showed genuine concern –not just for me but for all our colleagues. Her time was precious, yet she made it a point to sit down with everyone dear to her, especially when there were too many heavy burdens to unload. I’d like to call her a safe space –a radiant soul who kept our struggles in confidence while silently battling her own,” she added.

Emmariel also radiates warmth, another quality her coworkers at CDN Digital would like to remember.

“Ate Emma was a breath of fresh air, really. the kind that felt like the first whiff of something citrusy on a bright summer day,” describes Jessa Ngojo, CDN Digital Social Media Specialist.

Despite her petite frame, she was never one to stay silent. She’d be the first to call someone out if they wronged you, and also the first to say “thank you” if she noticed you putting in effort, even when no one else did. That sincerity, that sharp instinct for kindness and justice—that was Ate Emma,” she added.

CDN Digital Managing Editor Rick Gabuya clearly remembers that first meeting with Emma.

“It was late in the afternoon when she and another applicant rushed in to hand their application and other documents,” Sir Rick said.

She was very shy, looking more like a terrified puppy than a job applicant. It was the kind of first impression that would normally turn off any prospective employer. But behind the veil of a scared job hunter was a determined stare. I saw fire and determination in Emma’s eyes. Something that would make you forget this woman stood barely five feet tall, with a reed-thin frame,” sir Rick added.

As it turned out, sir Rick’s intuition hit a bullseye. And Emma, over time, would become the fearless, feisty, but sweet CDN reporter who covered the police and defense beats with the zealousness of a maximum security warden.

“I’m gonna miss Emma. The CDN newsroom will never be the same without her. Her silent yet reassuring presence and that forever dainty smile that could- in a split second -disarm an entire platoon. I guess I will miss her forever,” he said.

Plans, tribute

Shortly before her passing, Emmariel shared her excitement of covering a new beat —after two years writing stories on defense and crime — that ultimately meant new opportunities.

“I want to make the most out of journalism,” were here words.

She may no longer be here but we will always remember our dear Emmariel as the daughter, sister and journalist who left an unforgettable impact on the lives she has touched.

