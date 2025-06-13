Acop warns: Dropping Sara Duterte impeachment sends wrong message

MANILA, Philippines — Antipolo City 2nd District Rep. Romeo Acop said that choosing not to pursue the impeachment of Vice President Sara Duterte would convey the wrong message—that justice is selective and only applies to the poor and powerless.

During a press briefing on Wednesday, Acop and the rest of the prosecution team were asked if the impeachment was only a ploy to derail Duterte’s possible presidential bid in 2028 — as what supporters of the Vice President have claimed.

Acop clarified that the impeachment was not about the personality of Duterte, but was regarding the pursuit of accountability.

“This is not against one person, that is precisely the reason why the provision on accountability of impeachable officers is separate from the provisions in the Constitution regarding removal of officers in government. This is about the truth, this is about accountability, right?” Acop said.

“Because if we do not do this thing, we are sending the wrong signal to the Filipino people, that our Constitution can just be violated by powerful people. This is not a fight against one person, no it’s not personal as far as this representation is concerned,” he added.

According to Acop, there is a reason why the Lady Justice — a woman holding scales known as a symbol of the rule of law — is blindfolded: so that it would not judge based on factors external to the case.

“It’s about, shall we say, implementing the provisions of the Constitution properly and appropriately, and sending to the people the proper signal that justice should have one standard, not two — one for the rich and powerful and one for the poor. That should not be the case,” he said.

“That’s why the eyes of the Lady Justice are covered. Why? Because it should be equal to all kinds of people, whether rich or poor alike,” he added.

Presidential plans

Minority Leader Marcelino Libanan, the lead prosecutor, said that it is not about hindering Duterte’s possible presidential plans because no one knows for certain who would be president by 2028.

“There’s a saying that presidents are made in heaven, right? We do not know who will be president in 2028, no one does and history would tell us that when elections are near, it is only then that we would know who would be president. This is still far away, if that will be our consideration,” he said.

“What’s important now is that we are here, we have duties to fulfill, and we are only doing our obligation before the Constitution, some people say this is about the presidency, but we don’t know who will be president by 2028,” he added in Filipino.

Last February 5, Duterte was impeached after 215 lawmakers filed and signed a verified impeachment complaint, due to allegations of confidential fund misuse within her offices, and threats made against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, and House Speaker Ferdinand Martin Romualdez.

The articles of impeachment were immediately transmitted to the Senate, as the 1987 Constitution requires a trial to start forthwith if at least one-thirds of all House members — in this case, just 102 out of 306 — have signed and endorsed the petition.

However, formal trial has yet to start as the Articles of Impeachment were not forwarded to the Senate plenary before session ended on February 5. On Tuesday, the Senate convened into an impeachment court, but the articles were sent back to the House.

The remand of the articles came after 18 senator-judges on Tuesday evening voted in favor of the motion introduced by Senator-Judge Alan Peter Cayetano. The motion seeks to ensure that constitutional safeguards and issues of jurisdiction were not violated.

Two issues were mentioned: concerns on whether the articles of impeachment did not violate the Constitutional provision stating that only one impeachment complaint can be initiated against an impeachable official; second, that the articles do not step on the jurisdiction and authority of the 20th Congress.

Lawyers like Chel Diokno and even prosecution team member Manila 3rd District Rep. Joel Chua questioned why senators, sitting as judges in an impeachment court, seem to lawyer for the Vice President.

The prosecution team has announced that they would defer acceptance of the returned articles, as they will file a motion to seek clarification before the Senate, and await the impeachment court’s decision./mr

