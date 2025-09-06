Lunar eclipse: Why the mythical Bakunawa and other myths persist

CEBU CITY, Philippines — On nights when the moon suddenly turns dark or red, many Filipinos can’t help but feel a shiver run down their spine.

A lunar eclipse, while explained by science as an alignment of the Earth, sun, and moon, has long been surrounded by mystery and superstition in the Philippines.

For centuries, it was not just a spectacle in the sky. It was a sign of danger, change, and the unseen forces of the universe.

BAD LUCK

In many Filipino households, elders caution that an eclipse is the harbinger of misfortune.

People would warn one another to stay indoors or avoid certain activities until the moonlight returned. Eclipse is seen as an omen of sickness, death, or disaster.

The sudden disappearance of the moon, which guided farmers and fishermen for generations, was also feared as a bad sign that nature itself was out of balance.

BAKUNAWA: MYTHICAL SERPENT

The legend of the Bakunawa is another well-known tale that comes from Visayan mythology. Bakunawa is said to be a giant sea serpent believed to cause eclipses.

According to folklore, the Bakunawa would rise from the ocean and swallow the moon whole causing it to disappear. To save the moon, people would bang pots and pans, light fires, and create loud noises to scare the monster away.

This practice was passed down through generations and is still being practiced in some remote villages in the Visayas.

OTHER COMMON MYTHS

Even today, some superstitions live on.

Pregnant women should not go out during an eclipse, whether lunar or solar. It is believed that exposure to the eclipse could cause deformities or harm to the unborn child.

To protect themselves, mothers-to-be were often told to wear red or pin a metal object to their clothing.

Some also say that eating or drinking during an eclipse could lead to indigestion or poisoning, as the moon’s shadow was thought to contaminate what people consumed.

In some communities, animals were also kept indoors, as it was feared that pets might go wild or be harmed by the eclipse’s energy.

Extending this belief, eclipses were often linked to upcoming disasters like earthquakes, storms, or even wars, viewing the cosmic phenomenon as nature’s warning of troubled times ahead.

TIME FOR NEW BEGINNINGS

Yet not all beliefs surrounding lunar eclipses are negative or scary. Some Filipinos view them as powerful moments of transformation and renewal.

In astrology, solar and lunar eclipses are considered powerful times for spiritual growth and transformation. It is a sign of new beginnings and brighter opportunities.

The eclipse, in blocking out and then revealing the moon again, symbolizes endings and fresh starts.

People use this time to pray, meditate, or make life-changing decisions, believing it can help them leave behind misfortunes and welcome better days.

For Filipinos, the lunar eclipse is more than an astronomical event, it is a storybook in the sky.

While these superstitions have long shaped the way Filipinos view the lunar eclipse, it is important to remember that such beliefs are not grounded in science. Rather, they were borne out of our ancestors’ attempt to explain or put logic into something that was beyond the realm of their understanding.

This Sunday, August 7, another total lunar eclipse will be visible in the country. It’s a great opportunity to witness personally if the mythical Bakunawa still lords the dark skies.