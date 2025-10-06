Public told not to take church debris as ‘souvenirs’

A close-up look at the damaged portions of the 162-year-old Parroquia de San Pedro Apóstol in Bantayan town, Bantayan Island, Cebu, one of the many historic and important religious sites affected by the Magnitude 6.9 earthquake last September 30, 2025. | Photo from National Commission for Culture and the Arts

CEBU CITY, Philippines – As assessment and possible rehabilitation plans for historic churches in Cebu continue following the strong 6.9 earthquake, people were told that they should not take any debris and use it as souvenirs or ‘anting-anting’ (talisman in English).

The parish priest of a heritage church damaged by the magnitude 6.9 earthquake in northern Cebu has warned the public against taking fragments of debris from the site.

Church officials from the Parroquia de San Pedro Apóstol in Bantayan town on Monday, October 6, reminded the public that doing so is illegal and disrespectful to the church’s heritage.

“Every fragment of stone and material is part of our sacred heritage and must be preserved,” said Fr. Edmar P. Marcellones, the church’s team moderator, in a statement.

Taking any portion of the debris is tantamount to theft, he added.

“Let us leave the process to the experts and support them in safeguarding our church’s legacy,” said Marcellones.

The 162-year-old Parroquia de San Pedro Apóstol in Bantayan Island sustained severe damages after the 6.9 earthquake that hit the coasts off of Bogo City last September 30.

Entry to the building remains restricted as of Monday. In the meantime, rapid assessment of the site continues.

Marcellones urged parishioners to respect the process and allow experts to handle the restoration properly. He said the church’s repair would follow a “long, technical, and scientific process” to ensure its integrity and preservation.

For now, Masses continue to be celebrated outside the church while restoration preparations are underway.

