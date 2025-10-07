Remulla is new Ombudsman

Jesus Crispin Remulla —PHOTO FROM THE OFFICIAL PAGE OF JESUS CRISPIN “BOYING” REMULLA

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla as the new Ombudsman.

“Secretary Remulla has served as the 59th Secretary of Justice since June 2022. Under his leadership, the Department of Justice advanced major reforms to modernize the justice system, decongest prisons, accelerate case resolution, and expand access to legal services,” the Presidential Communications Office said on Tuesday.

This is a developing story.

