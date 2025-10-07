Remulla is new Ombudsman
MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has appointed Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla as the new Ombudsman.
READ: Remulla gets clearance for Ombudsman application
READ: Justice Secretary Remulla questions Ombudsman’s ‘rushed’ order
“Secretary Remulla has served as the 59th Secretary of Justice since June 2022. Under his leadership, the Department of Justice advanced major reforms to modernize the justice system, decongest prisons, accelerate case resolution, and expand access to legal services,” the Presidential Communications Office said on Tuesday.
This is a developing story.
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.