Make your dreams happen with GO Abroad visa processing services

For many Filipinos, moving abroad to study, work, or start a new life is more than a goal; it’s a dream rooted in hope, family, and the pursuit of a better future.

Combining global expertise with a deep understanding of the Filipino dream, Go Abroad continues to open doors of opportunity, guiding Filipinos as they take bold steps toward a brighter future overseas.

Turning that dream into reality requires expert guidance and a process handled with care and integrity.

What is GO Abroad Visa Consultancy?

Go Abroad Visa Consultancy stands out as Filipinos’ trusted partner in visa processing and immigration support. Founded and led by Canadian CEO Sylvain Brousseau, who possesses deep knowledge of international immigration systems, Go Abroad Visa Consultancy assembles a seasoned Filipino team with years of collective experience in visa processing and client assistance.

Together, they have built a reputation anchored on expertise, transparency, and genuine care for every Filipino’s journey abroad.

A team you can trust

What sets Go Abroad apart is its global perspective and people-centered approach. The company’s dedicated Philippines-based team of professionals has helped thousands of Filipinos navigate the complex requirements of immigrant and student visas, especially to countries like Canada, New Zealand, and Australia. Every application is handled with personalized attention, ensuring that clients receive accurate advice, complete documentation support, and honest guidance every step. The company believes that visa consultancy is not just about paperwork; it is about helping people start a new chapter with confidence.

“We understand how life-changing this journey is for every Filipino. That’s why we make sure our services go beyond visa assistance. We help them prepare for success abroad,” shares Sylvain Brousseau, CEO of Go Abroad Visa Consultancy, based in the Philippines.

Empowering Filipinos to live their dream abroad

Go Abroad’s mission is simple yet powerful: to make international opportunities accessible and achievable for every Filipino. Whether pursuing higher education, reuniting with loved ones, or building a career overseas, the company ensures that each client is guided by experts who truly care about their long-term success.

Recognized worldwide for its remarkable standard of living and inclusive culture, Canada remains one of the most sought-after destinations for Filipinos. Those who move to Canada can look forward to transformative benefits such as:

Free education for children and access to quality learning institutions.

Free healthcare ensures that medical services are available to all residents.

Compassionate social benefits that support families and individuals during times of need.

Old Age Security and retirement programs that safeguard one’s future.

Pathways to Canadian citizenship, Opportunity for Filipinos to call Canada their permanent home

Unlimited job opportunities across various industries, offering stability and growth for Filipino professionals and skilled workers.

From consultation to application, Go Abroad Visa Consultancy delivers service marked by professionalism, efficiency, and integrity, earning its reputation as one of the most trusted visa partners across the country.

