DPWH vows to implement quality, fair priced projects in 2026

DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon (Screen grab from RTVM)

MANILA, Philippines — Amid public outcry over dozens of flood control projects that turned out to be nonexistent or substandard, Public Works Secretary Vince Dizon has assured Filipinos of “quality” and fairly priced infrastructure projects in 2026.

Dizon vowed that the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) would construct bridges, roads, hospitals and school buildings that would have the right price, without compromising their quality and orderliness.

“Our priority now is to be able to replicate what we did during the recent storms and during the earthquakes. That will be our mantra next year and in the following years,” he said in a statement.

READ: Cebu solons received P83-B ‘new pork barrel’ funds from DPWH — PCIJ

The DPWH secretary was referring to the recently launched Piggatan Detour Bridge in Alcala, Cagayan, which was completed in 60 days; the newly repaired Cebu Provincial Hospital in Bogo City, Cebu, and the installation of smart houses for residents after the magnitude 7.6 earthquake that killed 79 people on Sept. 30.

He also cited the renovation of school buildings in Masbate province that were damaged by Typhoon Opong, the partial opening of San Juanico Bridge in Tacloban City to heavy vehicles and the reconstruction of a portion of the Bukidnon-Davao Road in Sitio Kipolot, Quezon, Bukidnon, which is due for completion by Jan. 6.

Price is right

“So that’s possible, the price can be right, it can be fast, it can be quality,” said Dizon, whose department has been embroiled in a top-level scheme to siphon billions of pesos from flood control projects that were found to be either substandard or nonexistent in the last three years of the Marcos administration.

The scandal has triggered waves of mass protests, prompted the resignations of key Cabinet officials and Congress leaders, fueled destabilization talk against the administration and led to the filing of criminal charges against some lawmakers and public works officials.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. earlier vowed to jail 37 senators, congressmen, public works officials and contractors linked to the flood control project mess by Christmas. “They will be locked up. They will not have a Merry Christmas,” he said.

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