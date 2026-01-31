Red tide shellfish ban remains in 2 E. Visayas bays

Personnel from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources gather water samples in Samar in this undated photo. Shellfish ban remains in Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar and coastal waters of Leyte, Leyte, after recent tests confirmed the presence of red tide toxins in shellfish meat and water samples. | Photo courtesy of BFAR Eastern Visayas

TACLOBAN CITY — The shellfish ban remains in effect in Matarinao Bay in Eastern Samar and the coastal waters of Leyte, Leyte.

Recent laboratory tests confirmed the presence of red tide toxins in shellfish and water samples.

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The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) said shellfish collected from Matarinao Bay tested positive for saxitoxin, a toxin that causes paralytic shellfish poisoning.

The bay covers the coastal towns of General MacArthur, Quinapondan, Hernani, and Salcedo.

‘Alamang unsafe for human consumption’

As a result, all types of shellfish and Acetes species, locally known as alamang, from the area are unsafe for human consumption.

Meanwhile, the coastal waters of Leyte, Leyte, continue to be under a local red tide warning after shellfish meat samples taken from the area also tested positive for paralytic shellfish toxin.

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Shrimp, crabs, squid edible

BFAR urged the public to refrain from gathering, selling, or consuming shellfish, alamang, and hipon from the affected waters to avoid health risks.

Fish, squid, shrimp, and crabs are still safe to eat if fresh and properly cleaned. BFAR said red tide recurrence was triggered by cysts activated by frequent rains.

Officials clarified that fish, squid, shrimp, and crabs caught in the affected areas are still safe to eat, provided they are fresh.

However, the authorities advised consumers to remove internal organs, such as intestines and gills, and to wash the seafood thoroughly before cooking.

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