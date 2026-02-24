Planetary parade set on February 28

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Not one. Not two. Not three, but six.

Skywatchers will have a chance to witness one of this year’s most anticipated astronomical events: six planets align in the evening sky on February 28.

Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus, and Neptune will appear shortly after sunset, creating a rare planetary alignment referred to as a “planetary parade.”

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said, the six-planet alignment on February 28 will be visible in the dusk sky shortly after sunset, around 6:35 p.m. Philippine Standard Time (PST), as sunset is set at 6:05 p.m.

That’s when the sky will be dark enough for the planets to become visible against the horizon.

While planetary alignments are not uncommon, seeing several planets visible at once makes the event notable for both astronomy enthusiasts and casual observers.

Four of the planets, Mercury, Venus, Jupiter, and Saturn, are expected to be visible to the naked eye, if the weather permits.

Uranus and Neptune will need binoculars or a telescope to be seen, and Mercury may be more difficult to spot due to its low position near the horizon.

Astronomers recommend looking toward the western horizon shortly after sunset in an area with minimal light pollution for the best viewing experience.

Clear skies will play a key role in visibility.

The alignment offers a rare opportunity for the public to observe multiple planets in a single glance, a reminder of the dynamic movements of our solar system and the quiet spectacle unfolding above Earth.