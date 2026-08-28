Peso drops to 62-per-dollar level

The Philippine peso has sunk to a new low against the dollar. | INQUIRER File Photo

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine peso hit a new record low on Friday morning after it weakened below the 62-per-dollar level.

This followed as investors weighed the central bank’s latest rate hike decision.

The local currency opened the session at 62.05 per dollar before touching an intraday low of 62.25.

READ: Peso slumps to record close after BSP decision

This surpassed the previous all-time low level of 61.995 recorded on Aug. 19.

The slump happened after the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas delivered another quarter-point hike that brought the policy rate to 5 percent. The central bank said the latest tightening action was a “preemptive” move against emerging risks to the inflation outlook.

READ: BSP raises policy rate to 5%; peso sinks to new low

On Thursday, the Philippine peso dropped 23.8 centavos to a record closing low of 61.888 per dollar.

The currency surpassed its previous record closing low of 61.847 set on July 24. It touched an intraday low of 61.89 before paring losses. /pai

READ: Cebu province’s July inflation eases but still in double digits

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