Ena Louis Velasco: From beauty queen to a licensed physician

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Ena Louis Velasco got beauty and brains.

This former Cebu bet in Binibining Pilipinas 2018 is one of the 1,209 successful examinees in the March 2019 Physician Licensure Examination (PLE).

“Now that it is out and finally saw my name on the list of board passers, I cried! I was overjoyed! I am still on cloud nine and just grateful to my family especially my parents who have been ever supportive of my endeavors and to God who has guided me all throughout this journey,” she told Cebu Daily News Digital.

The results were released by the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) on March 14, Thursday after three working days.

A native of Bacolod City, the 26-year-old beauty queen finished Bachelor of Science (BS) Biology at the University of St. La Salle-Bacolod in 2013.

Velasco graduated Doctor of Medicine from the Matias H. Aznar Memorial (MHAM)-College of Medicine in Cebu City in 2017. She completed her Post Graduate Internship at the Adventist Medical Center Manila in October 2018.

Velasco had four months to prepare for the licensure examination.

“I attended reviews every day and read on the topics by night and made sure I get adequate sleep and nourishment. There were times I would get tired, drained, and overwhelmed but I always keep in mind that everything will be worth it in the end,” she added.

Velasco had to discipline herself and abstain from going to reunions, birthdays, other occasions except for Christmas and New Year’s Eve.

“I had to delete my Instagram and other social media accounts for some time to avoid distractions. Of course, no preparation will be adequate if you don’t seek wisdom from God. I read the bible day and night asking for His guidance,” she added.

In 2018, Velasco along with Muriel Orais, Miss Cebu 2015 Wynonah Buot, and Binibining Pilipinas Grand International 2018 Eva Psychee Patalinjug represented Cebu in Binibining Pilipinas.

Velasco finished Top 25 in the competition.

The licensure examination was also her reason why she did not pass her application for Binibining Pilipinas 2019.

“I had to prioritize my lifelong goal and purpose and that is to become a doctor. To be an instrument of God’s healing. But as to making a comeback (pageantry) or not, I can not give a definite answer yet,” she added.

Before Binibining Pilipinas 2018, Velasco won several titles including Miss Mandaue 2015, Miss SWU (Southwestern University) 2014, and MassKara Queen 2012. /elb