Paz skips peace pact signing, blames sudden change in schedule

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – Only two of Lapu-Lapu City’s three mayoral candidates showed up during the unity walk and peace covenant signing on Saturday, March 29.

These were Lone District Rep. Cynthia ‘Cindi’ King-Chan of Team KAABAG and independent candidate Cristine Takahashi.

The third candidate – former congresswoman Paz Radaza – did not show up.

“We wish we could attend the peace covenant signing. Had the schedule therefor not been changed, we could have participated in the event,” Radaza said in a statement that she released later in the day.

“Anyway, despite our absence therein, we, PDP Laban candidates, consistent with our records, sincerely commit to a peaceful, free, and fair elections. We hope that the peace covenant signing will not be reduced as a mere ritualistic formality, and that violence – like langkat operation, intimidation, threat to life, and other cheap election practices – will finally and actually stop,” she added.

Peace Covenant

The Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO) and City Comelec Office organized the unity walk and peace covenant signing that was held a day after the official start of the local campaign period. It was aimed to promoting a Secure, Accurate, Free, and Fair Election (SAFE).

Participants coming from the different political groups in the city, Comelec, and the Philippine National Police (PNP) gathered at the City Hall grounds early on Saturday morning. They then walked along the City Hall Road at around 7 a.m.

After the unity walk, participants signed the peace covenant to commit their cooperation to the conduct of a peaceful and honest elections here and shook hands.

King-Chan was joined by her husband, Mayor Junard Chan, who is seeking election to represent the lone district of Lapu-Lapu in Congress, reelectionist Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy and the 12 candidates for Councilors under Team KAABAG’s slate.

“We have done this before, and as always, we pledge to uphold the promises we’ve made and have affixed our signatures,” King-Chan told reporters in an interview that followed.

Takahashi, businesswoman, and philanthropist said, “Kini usa ka paningkamot nga patas ug matarong ang tanan. Hopefully, maaply ang what is written in the coming elections.”

(This is an initiative to make everything fair and orderly. Hopefully, we will be able to apply what was written [in the peace covenant] in the coming elections.)

No-show

Unfortunately, no one from Radaza’s Team Deretso attended the covenant signing.

Lapu-Lapu City Election Officer Ann Janette Lamban said all the local candidates were invited to the event, that was originally scheduled last week, but was later on moved to March 29 because of conflict in schedules.

During her interview after the event, Lamban said she did not receive word from Radaza’s group as to the reason for their absence in Saturday’s peace covenant signing.

But she does not discount the possibility that it could be due to an emergency or other important matters that require their attention.

“Dinhi unta nato makita ang mga kandidato nga nipadayag nga sila matinud-anon sa maong peace covenant. Nalipay ta naa atong ubang kaatbang nga independent pero nangita tas uban. Kung hain ron sila? Kay that is the most important kay ang Comelec, PNP, AFP is calling for peaceful election unya kita-kita, hain naman sila?” said Mayor Chan.

(This could have been the best time for candidates to show how truthful they are to the peace covenant. I am happy that the independent candidates are here, but I am looking for the others. Where are they? Supposedly this is the most important because the Comelec, PNP, AFP are calling for the conduct of a peaceful election but where are they?)

Pledge to uphold peace

Police Colonel Dyan Agustin, officer-in-charge of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office (LCPO), said that the peace covenant serves as “a pledge to peace, democracy, and dialogue over violence, and unity over division.”

Agustin expressed hope that peace will prevail in the city during the campaign season and on election day, which is on May 12.

So far, Lamban said that they have not encountered any election-related concerns in their city on the first day of the local campaign, with Teams KAABAG and Deretso holding their respective opening salvos.

