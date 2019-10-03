District hospital in Argao experiences understaffing due to ’employment issues’

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A shortage of medical personnel is hounding the Isidro C. Kintanar Memorial Hospital (ICKMH) in Argao town, southern Cebu.

ICKMH, a district hospital, serves the constituents of Argao and its neighboring towns in the Second District of Cebu.

But since Wednesday, October 2, 2019, patients were advised by the Argao local government unit to seek consultation at their respective rural health units (RHUs) due to understaffing in the hospital caused by “employment issue.”

“As of writing, services of their Out-Patient Department is open though it is advised, except for emergency cases, that patients visit their rural health units to decongest the district hospital,” reads Argao LGU post at 10 a.m. Thursday, October 3.

“ER operations at the province-run district hospital have resumed at 7:00 PM last night (October 2, 2019),” the post added.

Beginning October 1, the Capitol has already implemented the outsourcing of medical and clerical personnel for the district and provicial hospitals as well as the different offices. /bmjo