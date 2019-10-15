Lapu Mayor Junard Chan meets with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno

Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu—Lapu-Lapu City mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan met with Manila Mayor Isko Moreno on Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Manila City hall.

Mayor Chan was with his wife, Cindi, Vice Mayor Celedonio Sitoy, city councilors, some city officials, and Secretary Adelino Sitoy of the Presidential Legislative Liaison Office when they visited the popular Manila Mayor.

Chan said among the things they discussed with Moreno was the preparation for the celebration of 500 years of Christianity in the Philippines, and the 500th year celebration of the Victory of Mactan.

Lapu-Lapu city had created a committee to focus on the preparations in coordination with the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) being the center of the Quincentennial celebration.

Both mayors also reportedly shared ideas on how they each resolve the concerns of their respective cities.

“Naghisgot mi sa serbisyo sa syudad, diin magtinabangay ang local government ug ang kabaranggayan kabahin aning bag-ong gipagawas nga executive order sa Presidente sa pagpanlimpiyo sa kabaybayunan,” said Mayor Chan, referring to the Mactan Channel and Manila Bay.

(We also talked about service to the city, wherein the local government and the barangays will help each other in relation to this executive order of the President to clean up our beaches.) /bmjo