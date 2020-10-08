Get ready for BaiCon InFest 2020!

Dubbed as the biggest gathering of online talents in the country, BaiCon InFest is a highly-anticipated event for both established and aspiring social media content creators and influencers and their fans.

In previous years, the annual event was celebrated through an outdoor convention. But with the looming threat brought about by the pandemic, BaiCon InFest 2020 will go virtual to prove that the future truly is in the Digital Space.

BaiCon InFest 2020 is expected to be the largest virtual gathering of creators and influencers in the Philippines. This year’s theme was unveiled during an Online Digital Press Conference held last October 7, 2020.

Called BaiCon InFest 2020 The Space Invasion, the event that is led by the Creator and Influencer Council of the Philippines (CICP) and Republiq Group of Companies (RGC) promises to not only provide entertainment to aspiring online talents, but to also educate them about creating better quality content, to come together as a community, and to be part of a greater cause.

BaiCon InFest panelists who were present during their Blast Off Press Conference were Bea Evardone, CICP Board of Director and COO of RGC and BAI TV; Erwan Heussaff, CICP PR Officer and the man behind Fat Kid Inside; Jako de Leon, CICP Executive Director and the brains behind PaperbugTV; RJ Garcia, CICP Director for CSR and the initiator of Apple Drive Project; and Jim Guzman, CICP President and Dentsu Network’s Head of Social.

BaiCon InFest 2020 is a FREE event. Audiences will be entertained by their online idols as well as learn a thing or two about digital content creation and other digital topics.

During their press conference, panelists gave an overview of BaiCon’s beginnings and its significance in taking the Digital Entertainment Industry in the country to the next level. They also spoke of BaiCon’s poignant partnership with the Philippine Public School Teachers’ Association and its initiative in providing 100 digital kits to teachers in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao to help them in their online classes.

Apart from holding learning sessions, BaiCon will also be having its CICP’s Spotlight Awards. The annual awards organized by the Creators and Influencers Council of the Philippines will give recognition to the achievements and milestones made by the country’s content creation and influencer marketing industry. The main goal of CICP’S Spotlight Awards is to honor the country’s biggest influencers and to raise the standard of excellence in content creation.

This year, BaiCon also hopes to promote its advocacy, #CreatorsUnitedPH, which aims to raise funds for the much-needed DOH-approved PPE’s for our medical frontliners.

It will be attended by more than 50 of the country’s biggest and brightest creators and influencers, including Mikey Bustos, Erwan Heussaff, Inka Magnaye, Bogart the Explorer, Gino Quillamor, Ranz and Niana Guerrero, Kimpoy Feliciano, Gie Cayetano, Haidee and Hazel Quing, Chinkee Tan, Dani Barreto-Panlilio, Xavi Panlilio, Kyo Quijano, Luigi Pacheco, Rozel Basilio, Echo Calingal, Jen Barangan, Shaine Buhat, Ali King, Alec Kevin, and many more. It will also feature VisMin creators and influencers like Phillip of Davao Conyo, Alem Garcia, David Wilde X, Malaya Macaraeg, Sarah del Mar, Aicy, and Trishia Fabe, and many more.

BaiCon InFest 2020 is a two-day virtual event scheduled from October 23 to 24 and maybe accessed throughout various digital platforms like Facebook, TikTok, and Zoom.

To join the Space Invasion, register via its official website www.baicon.ph or follow BaiCon InFest 2020 The Space Invasion’s Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok @baicon.ph.