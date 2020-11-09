Waterfront Cebu gives back to front liners and families in need

In celebration of the true meaning of Christmas, the premier city hotel, Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, launches Waterfront Light of Hope – The Season of Giving, a Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) Christmas project to share hope and happiness by giving back to families in need and to our heroic front liners on Christmas.

Despite the challenges and setbacks this year, Waterfront Hotels and Casinos remain to be beacons of hope as the first class hotel chain invites others to join them make a difference through various activities in their hotels. All of these aim to generate funds to provide a special Noche Buena feast for families greatly affected by the ongoing pandemic and a special Christmas in a Box meal prepared by their amazing chefs for front liners who have been working tirelessly even on Christmas day.

Waterfront Cebu will have the following activities in their hotel:

Ornaments of Hope

Decorate the hotel’s giant Christmas trees and become a light of hope to others. For only PHP 200 per ornament, get the chance to decorate the hotel’s trees located at the grand lobby and fund one (1) Christmas in a Box to make someone happy.

Care Bears for a Cause

Since physical contact is still a no-no these days, give others a virtual hug instead. Show your support and appreciation to the hotel’s beneficiaries virtually when you purchase Waterfront Cebu’s limited-edition Care Bears.

For only PHP 650.00 per bear, you can help fund one (1) Christmas in a Box meal for someone who needs a bit of cheering up this Christmas.

Light of Hope Donation Boxes

In the efforts of raising funds to provide a meal for those in need during the holidays, the hotel also puts up designated donation boxes at the front desk and its dining outlets where guests and clients can simply drop in their contributions for the hotel’s ongoing Christmas project. Guests may also charge a Christmas in a Box towards their bill when they stay in the hotel or dine in any of the food and beverage outlets inside the hotel.

Christmas Wishing Well

And lastly, to add up to the festive mood in the hotel, a special wishing well is placed at the center of the grand lobby for guests and clients to toss in their donations and make their special wishes for the holidays.

To find out more of the hotel’s special holiday offers, be sure to check out its official website: www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, and social media accounts: www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram.

They can also do their annual photo-op at the lobby’s simple yet festive display adorned with three gigantic Christmas trees—while practicing social distancing and other safety measures.

All proceeds of the hotel’s CSR Christmas project activities will go towards the funding of the Christmas in a Box for front liners and families in need, which will be distributed by hotel staff during the holiday season.

Waterfront Cebu and Waterfront Mactan aim to give out Christmas in a Box to 2,500 front liners and 3,000 families in need. They hope to raise 3 million to fund this Christmas project. Waterfront pledges to give 1 million and is hoping to gather another 2 million to bring smiles and warmth this Christmas as they spark hope for better days ahead and encourage others to share what little they have and restore faith in humanity.

Indeed, the true spirit of the season is very much alive at the premier city hotel. Be sure to make your way back to your home for Christmas and spend the most special holiday season yet with your family and friends only at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country.

