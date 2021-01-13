Cebu City prohibits private parties in hotel rooms

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The rise in the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) active cases to more than 380 for the first 12 days of the new year has prompted the Cebu City government to be stricter with regards to private gatherings even in hotels.

Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella has issued Executive Order No. 115 limiting the number of people allowed to stay in a hotel room depending on the square meter.

“We need to regulate because this is one way to reduce the spread of the virus,” said the mayor.

It can be remembered that the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) has attributed the rise of cases to private gatherings people conducted during the holidays.

The EOC said the private gathering was an event where people became complacent as they were with families and friends, leading to the disregard of health protocols.

In the EO 115, Labella has prohibited allowing more guests than the allowable individuals in the room. Hotels and other accommodation establishments must be responsible for monitoring their own guests.

For rooms that are within 20 square meters, only up to two people from the same household are allowed.

Rooms with 21 to 29 square meters can accommodate up to two persons from different households, 30 to 39 square meters can accommodate up to three people, 40 to 49 square meters can accommodate up to four people, and rooms up to 50 square meters can accommodate up to five people.

Visitors cannot visit the guests as well beyond 8 p.m. The hotels should also monitor the movement of visitors to ensure they leave by 8 p.m.

As for private events such as weddings, there must be a limited 50 percent capacity for the venues. The hotels will also be responsible for the monitoring and implementation of this.

The city government will also monitor the hotels for compliance with this EO. The Commission on Tourism and the Business and Licensing Processing Office (BPLO) will be the primary agencies to implement the order.

Violating establishments will be in danger of losing their permits.

Labella urged the establishments to be compliant to avoid losing their business and operational permits.

Here is a copy of Labella’s executive order: /rcg